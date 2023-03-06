Naujienų srautas

Phone (associative image)
News 10 min. ago

Lithuania equivocates on barring TikTok from government phones

Valdas Benkunskas
News 28 min. ago

Lithuania’s local elections: results summary

Local elections in Lithuania
News 10 h ago

Lithuania ends voting in local elections with highest turnout in 20 years

Ukrainians in Lithuania (associative image)
News 20 h ago

“I feel great empathy.” Ukrainian refugees build new lives in Lithuania

Islamic Culture and Education Centre in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

‘We feel ignored’: Lithuanian Mufti on why there is still no Mosque in Vilnius

Lithuanian instructors teach Ukrainian recruits in the United Kingdom.
News 1 d ago

How Lithuanian instructors turn Ukrainian conscripts into soldiers

Euro coins (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian collector coins, worth over €1,000, could have entered circulation

Police officers (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian police chief warns of aging officer corps: half are entitled to retire

The Prime Minister's Office
News 2 d ago

Pressed by EU, Lithuanian government makes reluctant go at tax reform

St Casimir Fair
News 2 d ago

St Casimir Fair kicks off in Vilnius with special attention to Ukraine

Israeli flag
News 2 d ago

Lithuania signs cybersecurity cooperation agreement with Israel

Lithuanian Labour Party
News 2 d ago

Party membership continues to decline in Lithuania

LRT logo
News 2 d ago

LRT gets JTI certificate as trustworthy media

A destroyed Russian tank in Vilnius.
News 2 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: All about the tank

Ingrida Šimonytė
News 3 d ago

Europe should exclude Russia from its security system, Lithuanian PM says

VSD chief Darius Jauniškis and President Gitanas Nausėda
News 3 d ago

Lithuanian president backs intelligence chief amid revelations in new book

News

2023.03.06 06:34

Lithuania equivocates on barring TikTok from government phones

Edvardas Špokas, LRT TV, LRT.lt 2023.03.06 06:34
Phone (associative image)
Phone (associative image) / J. Stacevičius / LRT

Amid concerns over safety of the video-posting network TikTok, Lithuania has no plans to ban the app from government phones. However, some argue recommendations for civil servants to use the app are not enough.

With its short-form videos, TikTok has gained popularity in a flash. One billion users worldwide in three years. In Lithuania, it is popular with youngsters, but not just them –Deputy Defence Minister Greta Monika Tučkutė has also fallen for the fad.

“I had it installed once, but I didn’t use it," says Tučkutė. She has now deleted the app, and not just because she was not interested in the content.

“I know the threats that come from it being a Chinese product,” says Tučkutė.

The popularity of TikTok has not impressed security experts either.

“Maybe it’s because I’m too cautious, or maybe I’m too conservative to install every innovation without carefully evaluating it on my phone, which I have kept all my life,” says one of them, Edvinas Kerza.

TikTok
TikTok / J. Stacevičius / LRT

In the United States and Europe, there are growing fears about security. The Chinese government, their argument goes, has the power to make private companies share user data.

“These apps are being exploited to collect data and send it to countries that do not have a data protection treaty,” insists Kerza.

More and more institutions across Europe and the US are putting restrictions on TikTok: employees of the European Parliament and the European Commission will not be able to have the app on their work phones. Officials in Canada and the United States will also have to remove it.

Beijing assures that TikTok data is safe.

“Europe should stop abusing the notion of national security,” says Mao Ning, spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry.

Latvia’s foreign minister has reportedly deleted his TikTok account. The head of Lithuanian diplomacy did not even have one.

TikTok is not among the apps allowed to be installed on official phones, nor is it among the apps allowed to be installed on the official phones of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defence.

Laurynas Kasčiūnas
Laurynas Kasčiūnas / Ž. Gedvila / BNS

“In theory, people can install it, but in practice it is suggested not to do so,” says Tučkutė, deputy minister of defence.

Politicians are considering whether to outright ban it.

“I do not rule out that in the near future we may move towards banning the use of TikTok by politicians, civil servants, decision-making groups,” says MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas, chairman of the parliamentary National Security and Defence Committee.

Kerza, a cyber security expert, agrees that recommendations may not be enough.

The ban, if introduced, would only apply to civil servants and their official phones.

Previously, Lithuania has banned the use of software from the Russian company Kaspersky Lab on critical infrastructure computers because of alleged threats to data security.

Phone (associative image)
TikTok
Laurynas Kasčiūnas
# News
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme
Valdas Benkunskas
6
28 min. ago

Lithuania’s local elections: results summary

6
Local elections in Lithuania
6
10 h ago

Lithuania ends voting in local elections with highest turnout in 20 years

updated
6
Ukrainians in Lithuania (associative image)
9
20 h ago

“I feel great empathy.” Ukrainian refugees build new lives in Lithuania

9
Islamic Culture and Education Centre in Vilnius
10
1 d ago

‘We feel ignored’: Lithuanian Mufti on why there is still no Mosque in Vilnius

10
Lithuanian instructors teach Ukrainian recruits in the United Kingdom.
18
1 d ago

How Lithuanian instructors turn Ukrainian conscripts into soldiers

18
Euro coins (associative image)
6
2 d ago

Lithuanian collector coins, worth over €1,000, could have entered circulation

6
Police officers (associative image)
2 d ago

Lithuanian police chief warns of aging officer corps: half are entitled to retire

The Prime Minister's Office
2 d ago

Pressed by EU, Lithuanian government makes reluctant go at tax reform

St Casimir Fair
7
2 d ago

St Casimir Fair kicks off in Vilnius with special attention to Ukraine

7
Israeli flag
2 d ago

Lithuania signs cybersecurity cooperation agreement with Israel

Local elections in Lithuania
6
2023.03.05 20:15

Lithuania ends voting in local elections with highest turnout in 20 years

updated
6
Ukrainians in Lithuania (associative image)
9
2023.03.05 10:00

“I feel great empathy.” Ukrainian refugees build new lives in Lithuania

9
Valdas Benkunskas
6
2023.03.06 06:16

Lithuania’s local elections: results summary

6