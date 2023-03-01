Naujienų srautas

Lithuania-Belarus border

25 min. ago

Belarus steps up efforts to recruit Lithuanian travellers – intelligence

Olympic rings in Paris

2 h ago

Lithuanian parliament drafts resolution on barring Russian athletes from Olympics

“Taurus” sculpture in Kaunas

3 h ago

Sculpture in Kaunas sparks discussions about kitsch and resembance to project in Russia

Destroyed Russian tank on display in Vilnius

4 h ago

Vilnius police investigate vandalism on Ukraine’s trophy tank

Vytautas Juozapaitis, Visvaldas Matijošaitis, Aurelijus Veryga

6 h ago

Local elections in Kaunas: drive to break the incumbent’s power monopoly

Valdas Benkunskas, Artūras Zuokas, Mykolas Majauskas

6 h ago

Local elections in Vilnius: mayor without jams, without circuses, or without party

Destroyed Russian tank goes on display in Vilnius

21 h ago

Russian tank displayed in Vilnius helps to ‘see vatniks’ in Lithuania, president says

TikTok

22 h ago

Lithuania won’t ban TikTok from official devices

Rosatom

1 d ago

Lithuanian president ‘not happy’ with latest Russia sanctions, to keep pressing to add Rosatom

Around 600 troops from the German Army’s 41st Mechanised Infantry Brigade and about 240 pieces of military equipment have arrived in Lithuania for training

1 d ago

600 German troops with equipment come to Lithuania for training

Aurora as seen above Šiauliai

1 d ago

Northern lights illuminate Lithuania’s sky two nights in a row

Elections (associative image)

1 d ago

Early voting starts in Lithuania’s local elections

Jens Stoltenberg

1 d ago

‘Russia is constantly planning for new offensives’ – interview with NATO chief Stoltenberg

Lithuania-Belarus border

1 d ago

Lithuanian border guards want state of emergency extended despite drop in migrant flows

Destroyed Russian tank goes on display in Vilnius

2 d ago

Pro-Russian group places flowers on destroyed tank displayed in Vilnius, gets into fight

Bolt Drive

2 d ago

Bolt launches short-term car rental service in Vilnius

2023.03.01 14:11

Belarus steps up efforts to recruit Lithuanian travellers – intelligence

BNS 2023.03.01 14:11
Lithuania-Belarus border / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuanians travelling to Belarus risk being recruited to collaborate with hostile country’s intelligence services, the State Security Department (VSD) warned on Wednesday.

According to the Lithuanian intelligence agency, Belarusian intelligence and security services have stepped up their activities, which has increased the threats and risks for Lithuanian citizens visiting Belarus.

“Recently, the majority of recruitment and espionage cases have been instances of intelligence from the territory,” meaning that people were recruited by intelligence bodies on the territory of Belarus or Russia, VSD said in a press release.

The intelligence agency has been recently contacted by Lithuanian citizens who were subjected to checks by Belarusian officials. Lithuanian citizens travelling to Belarus receive additional attention from Belarusian officials at border checkpoints and other locations in the neighbouring country, according to the press release.

Travellers are questioned to find out the purpose of their visit, obtain their personal information, and have their personal belongings, including mobile phones, checked, it added.

“Belarusian services seek to obtain data on the citizen’s political views, relatives, friends, workplace, and other relevant information, including their attitude towards Russia’s war in Ukraine,” VSD said.

“Such questioning is used to recruit and involve Lithuanian citizens in activities hostile to the state,” it added.

State Security Department (VSD) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

VSD warned that computers and mobile devices taken by Belarus’ officials for checks are likely to be returned with compromised security systems.

It also noted that any support for Ukraine or Belarusian opposition, or condemnation of Russia’s aggression could be treated as hostile activities by Belarusian authorities, which could lead to detention or even imprisonment in the neighbouring country.

“We urge all travellers to be vigilant and exercise caution. It is advised to avoid travelling to both Belarus and Russia unless necessary,” VSD said.

The intelligence agency also noted that it is not only Lithuanian citizens with access to classified information who may be targeted by Belarusian intelligence services.

“Russian and Belarusian intelligence services, which cooperate closely, have recently been making efforts to recruit anyone who can provide valuable information on issues of interest to them,” it said.

VSD urges all people who have received attention from Belarus’ security or intelligence services, have faced attempts to involve them in compromising situations, or have found themselves in suspicious situations on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border to report this to the department.

# Baltics and Eastern Europe
