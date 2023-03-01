Belarus steps up efforts to recruit Lithuanian travellers – intelligence

Lithuanians travelling to Belarus risk being recruited to collaborate with hostile country’s intelligence services, the State Security Department (VSD) warned on Wednesday.

According to the Lithuanian intelligence agency, Belarusian intelligence and security services have stepped up their activities, which has increased the threats and risks for Lithuanian citizens visiting Belarus.

“Recently, the majority of recruitment and espionage cases have been instances of intelligence from the territory,” meaning that people were recruited by intelligence bodies on the territory of Belarus or Russia, VSD said in a press release.

The intelligence agency has been recently contacted by Lithuanian citizens who were subjected to checks by Belarusian officials. Lithuanian citizens travelling to Belarus receive additional attention from Belarusian officials at border checkpoints and other locations in the neighbouring country, according to the press release.

Travellers are questioned to find out the purpose of their visit, obtain their personal information, and have their personal belongings, including mobile phones, checked, it added.

“Belarusian services seek to obtain data on the citizen’s political views, relatives, friends, workplace, and other relevant information, including their attitude towards Russia’s war in Ukraine,” VSD said.

“Such questioning is used to recruit and involve Lithuanian citizens in activities hostile to the state,” it added.

State Security Department (VSD) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

VSD warned that computers and mobile devices taken by Belarus’ officials for checks are likely to be returned with compromised security systems.

It also noted that any support for Ukraine or Belarusian opposition, or condemnation of Russia’s aggression could be treated as hostile activities by Belarusian authorities, which could lead to detention or even imprisonment in the neighbouring country.

“We urge all travellers to be vigilant and exercise caution. It is advised to avoid travelling to both Belarus and Russia unless necessary,” VSD said.

The intelligence agency also noted that it is not only Lithuanian citizens with access to classified information who may be targeted by Belarusian intelligence services.

“Russian and Belarusian intelligence services, which cooperate closely, have recently been making efforts to recruit anyone who can provide valuable information on issues of interest to them,” it said.

VSD urges all people who have received attention from Belarus’ security or intelligence services, have faced attempts to involve them in compromising situations, or have found themselves in suspicious situations on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border to report this to the department.