Lithuanian FM calls for sanctions on Russia’s Rosatom

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has called for sanctions against Russia's state-owned energy corporation Rosatom.

The EU is considering a new set of sanctions totalling 11 billion euros against Russia and some third countries that supply Moscow.

However, the EU should also “start a discussion about including Rosatom in the sanctions – it is long overdue”, he said.



"[But] we have not yet reached a consensus on this issue, which is taking time, like so many other issues so far, Landsbergis said.

As some countries worry that sanctioning the nuclear energy giant would affect their existing contracts, the minister said that the bloc could agree on similar exemptions as those for oil supplies.

Landsbergis is taking part in the EU Foreign Affairs Council's meeting in Brussels, where the bloc's foreign ministers are expected to discuss a 10th package of sanctions against Russia and the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.

The minister said that he backs Estonia's proposal for the EU to jointly purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

