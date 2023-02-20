A support rally for Algirdas Paleckis, left

News

8 min. ago

Lithuania to liquidate organisation that visited Minsk and Moscow

Astravyets Nuclear Power Plant in Belarus, built by Rosatom.

News

22 min. ago

Lithuanian FM calls for sanctions on Russia’s Rosatom

Orthodox church in Lithuania (associative image)

News

34 min. ago

Lithuanian Orthodox Church defies order to reinstate priests

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania

News

2 h ago

600 German brigade troops to come to Lithuania for training

Radarom! fundraising campaign

News

3 h ago

Embassies in Vilnius join Radarom! campaign with fundraiser auction

Wagner headquarters in Saint Petersburg

News

3 h ago

Wagner may test West’s response by attacking Baltics – Lithuanian president’s aide

Allied Logistics Capability Infrastructure Project starts in Rukla

News

3 h ago

Lithuania mulls simplifying private land takeover for military infrastructure

Refugee registration centre in Vilnius in March 2022

News

4 h ago

Arrivals from Ukraine in Lithuania on decline, despite predictions of new refugee wave

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

News

7 h ago

Lithuanian president tried to derail Belarus sanctions, new book alleges

Apartment blocks

News

1 d ago

Properly maintained Soviet apartment blocks could last 100 years – expert

Lithuanian nature

News

1 d ago

Invasive pests and disappearing trees – how is global warming changing Lithuanian nature?

Monika Linkytė

News

1 d ago

Lithuania picks Monika Linkytė to go to Eurovision

Žalgiris Arena in Kaunas

News

2 d ago

Kaunas looks to reap rewards of hosting Euroleague finals

‘The closest Soviet Lithuania came to sexual revolution was in student dorms’

News

2 d ago

‘The closest Soviet Lithuania came to sexual revolution was in student dorms’

The war in Ukraine sparks conflict within the Lithuanian Orthodox Church – some clergy say their leaders support the invasion.

News

2 d ago

Constantinople Patriarch reinstates 5 defrocked Lithuanian Orthodox priests

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

2 d ago

‘We cannot risk wars in Europe again,’ says Lithuanian president

News

2023.02.20 14:46

Lithuanian FM calls for sanctions on Russia’s Rosatom

BNS 2023.02.20 14:46
Astravyets Nuclear Power Plant in Belarus, built by Rosatom.
Astravyets Nuclear Power Plant in Belarus, built by Rosatom. / BNS

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has called for sanctions against Russia's state-owned energy corporation Rosatom.

The EU is considering a new set of sanctions totalling 11 billion euros against Russia and some third countries that supply Moscow.

However, the EU should also “start a discussion about including Rosatom in the sanctions – it is long overdue”, he said.

"[But] we have not yet reached a consensus on this issue, which is taking time, like so many other issues so far, Landsbergis said.

As some countries worry that sanctioning the nuclear energy giant would affect their existing contracts, the minister said that the bloc could agree on similar exemptions as those for oil supplies.

Landsbergis is taking part in the EU Foreign Affairs Council's meeting in Brussels, where the bloc's foreign ministers are expected to discuss a 10th package of sanctions against Russia and the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.

The minister said that he backs Estonia's proposal for the EU to jointly purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Read more: Finland mirrors Lithuania's Rosatom national security concerns, asks for probe

