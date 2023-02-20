Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

News

1 min. ago

Lithuanian president tried to derail Belarus sanctions, new book alleges

Apartment blocks

News

20 h ago

Properly maintained Soviet apartment blocks could last 100 years – expert

Lithuanian nature

News

22 h ago

Invasive pests and disappearing trees – how is global warming changing Lithuanian nature?

Monika Linkytė

News

1 d ago

Lithuania picks Monika Linkytė to go to Eurovision

Žalgiris Arena in Kaunas

News

1 d ago

Kaunas looks to reap rewards of hosting Euroleague finals

‘The closest Soviet Lithuania came to sexual revolution was in student dorms’

News

1 d ago

‘The closest Soviet Lithuania came to sexual revolution was in student dorms’

The war in Ukraine sparks conflict within the Lithuanian Orthodox Church – some clergy say their leaders support the invasion.

News

2 d ago

Constantinople Patriarch reinstates 5 defrocked Lithuanian Orthodox priests

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

2 d ago

‘We cannot risk wars in Europe again,’ says Lithuanian president

Lithuanian Railways

News

2 d ago

Lithuanian Railways to probe sanction-busting by Belarusian firms

February 16 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image)

News

2 d ago

February 16 echoes abroad: from illuminated buildings to festive quizzes

Lithuanian rescuers return from Turkey: ‘our training was not in vain’

News

2 d ago

Lithuanian rescuers return from Turkey: ‘our training was not in vain’

Vilnius' commercial district

News

2 d ago

FT places Vilnius second in European Cities of Future ranking

Lithuanian flag

News

2 d ago

Burning of Lithuanian flag reported to police on State Restoration Day

Russia's military exercise in Kaliningrad (associative image)

News

2 d ago

Norway warns of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons threat

Ambulance (associative image)

News

2 d ago

Kaunas ambulance brings wounded Lithuanian back from Ukraine

American troops on a live-fire exercise in Pabradė, Lithuania

News

2 d ago

US ready to defend Baltics, defence secretary says

News

2023.02.20 08:00

Lithuanian president tried to derail Belarus sanctions, new book alleges

B
BNS 2023.02.20 08:00
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. / E. Blaževič/LRT

A new book titled The Whistleblower and the President (Pranešėjas ir Prezidentas), published earlier this month, reveals more details about Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda's conflict with the then foreign and defence ministers, Linas Linkevičius and Raimundas Karoblis.

Witnesses interviewed by the book's authors, journalists Davidas Pancerovas and Birutė Davidonytė, claim that the president's main clash with Linkevičius was over sanctions for Minsk after the presidential election in Belarus in August 2020, unrecognised by the West.

The president also allegedly locked horns with Karoblis over a candidate to lead the country's military intelligence service. Both ministers served in Saulius Skvernelis' government until December 2020.

In early 2021, the president refused to appoint the two politicians as ambassadors in Washington and Brussels, stating that the ex-ministers allegedly needed a period to “cool down politically”.

Linkevicius told to find ‘another republic’ to represent

The book tells how Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the main opposition candidate who vied for Belarusian president against the country's authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko, crossed the Belarusian-Lithuanian border on the night of August 11, 2020, following post-election protests in Belarus, and Linkevičius tweeted about it.

Following these events, the European Union started discussing sanctions for the Belarusian regime, but Lithuanian diplomats felt that European discussions were slow and sluggish.

Linas Linkevičius
Linas Linkevičius / P. Peleckis/BNS

Therefore, Linkevičius presented a two-way plan to Nausėda: to take part in the European negotiations on international sanctions and also impose national sanctions at the same time, including a ban on people behind the crackdown in Belarus to enter Lithuania.

Cited in the book, sources in the ministry said Nausėda disagreed and said that any sanctions should, first of all, be coordinated with the Latvians and Estonians.

This led to tensions between the president and the minister as the dominant mood within the Foreign Ministry was that Lithuania should set the tone on sanctions.

Despite Nausėda's disapproval, Linkevičius instructed ministerial staff to start drawing up a list of more than 100 regime representatives Lithuania could sanction.

"The presidential office tried to stop the process," one source within the ministry claimed. "They would write letters to ministerial staff and remove names from the draft lists without any arguments."

To put pressure on the presidential office, Linkevičius informed reporters about the planned national sanctions, sources told the book’s authors.

"At the time, Linkevičius received a WhatsApp message from Nausėda: if the minister wants to pursue his foreign policy, he should find another republic to represent," the book reads.

People close to Linkevičius believed jealousy was the reason behind the president's bitterness.

Raimundas Karoblis
Raimundas Karoblis / D. Umbraso/LRT nuotr.

"You could feel the president's wish to be supreme," the witness said. "Let him be, no problem, the minister's appearances in the world media do not limit the president's ability to express himself."

Witnesses: Nauėeda threatened to stall officers' promotion

The book also tells the story of the appointment of the head of the Second Investigation Department under the Ministry of Defence.

Usually, a person is appointed to lead this military intelligence service under the national defence minister's order. Karoblis presented his candidate to Nausėda, Skvernelis and the then chairman of the parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defence, Dainius Gaižauskas.

The latter two had no objections. However, the president, as the witnesses allege, reproached Karoblis during a private conversation that his candidate lacked intelligence experience and suggested Colonel Saulius Guzevičius and two other possible candidates for the position.

The book claims that the minister realised that all three officers were linked to the Special Operations Forces and subsequently with State Security Department Director Darius Jauniškis, who had served in the Special Operations Forces and did not approve the candidates.

In the end, the politicians parted ways without reaching a consensus.

Witnesses claim that when the ministry's representatives invited the president to get back to the negotiating table during an email exchange, Nausėda made it clear that he would stall the awarding of military ranks if the candidates he proposed were not approved. It would have meant that “the Lithuanian military could have been left without some of its commanders," the book reads.

In the end, it was agreed during negotiations that Colonel Elegijus Paulavičius would become the new director of military intelligence.

The book's authors point out that neither Nauseda himself, nor his office responded to their inquiries when this book was being written.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.
Linas Linkevičius
Raimundas Karoblis
# News# Politics
Apartment blocks
20 h ago

Properly maintained Soviet apartment blocks could last 100 years – expert

Lithuanian nature
7
22 h ago

Invasive pests and disappearing trees – how is global warming changing Lithuanian nature?

7
Monika Linkytė
5
1 d ago

Lithuania picks Monika Linkytė to go to Eurovision

5
Žalgiris Arena in Kaunas
7
1 d ago

Kaunas looks to reap rewards of hosting Euroleague finals

7
‘The closest Soviet Lithuania came to sexual revolution was in student dorms’
12
1 d ago

‘The closest Soviet Lithuania came to sexual revolution was in student dorms’

12
The war in Ukraine sparks conflict within the Lithuanian Orthodox Church – some clergy say their leaders support the invasion.
2 d ago

Constantinople Patriarch reinstates 5 defrocked Lithuanian Orthodox priests

Russia's war in Ukraine
2 d ago

‘We cannot risk wars in Europe again,’ says Lithuanian president

Lithuanian Railways
2 d ago

Lithuanian Railways to probe sanction-busting by Belarusian firms

February 16 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image)
2 d ago

February 16 echoes abroad: from illuminated buildings to festive quizzes

Lithuanian rescuers return from Turkey: ‘our training was not in vain’
5
2 d ago

Lithuanian rescuers return from Turkey: ‘our training was not in vain’

5
Apartment blocks
2023.02.19 12:00

Properly maintained Soviet apartment blocks could last 100 years – expert

Lithuanian nature
7
2023.02.19 10:00

Invasive pests and disappearing trees – how is global warming changing Lithuanian nature?

7