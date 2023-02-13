Facebook

News

19 min. ago

Lithuania wants EU to address Facebook’s treatment of pro-Ukraine posts

Vilija Aleknaitė-Abramikienė

News

1 h ago

Nordics, Baltics fail to agree on joint boycott of OSCE session

Hosts of Lithuania's national Eurovision Song Contest

News

2 h ago

Who are Lithuania’s Eurovision finalists

Alexander Shakutin, left

News

3 h ago

Belarusian oligarch uses Lithuanian firm to dodge sanctions in Germany – media

Russian war in Ukraine (associative image)

News

4 h ago

Lithuanian legionnaire injured in explosion in Ukraine

Migrants (associative image)

News

6 h ago

‘I fear for my life.’ Rejected asylum seekers face deportations from Lithuania

A continental dune (associative image)

News

1 d ago

A dune opens up in southern Lithuania

Pharmacy

News

1 d ago

‘Worst it’s ever been’: Lithuania suffers from shortage of antibiotics

Vesper

News

2 d ago

Two Lithuanian films make it onto Netflix and HBO Max

Kaunas

News

2 d ago

What visitors think of Lithuania’s Kaunas? Taxi drivers recall rides with celebrities

The mayor of Bucha, Anatoli Fedoruk.

News

2 d ago

Mayor of Bucha visits Vilnius: ‘It is impossible to forgive what the Russians did’

Sweden

News

2 d ago

Sweden’s stalling NATO bid emboldens ‘potential enemies’, Lithuanian FM tells Swedish daily

Social media (associative image)

News

3 d ago

Lithuania moves to criminalise ‘troll farms’

Australian flag

News

3 d ago

Australia opens trade and investment office in Vilnius

Several earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria on February 6

News

3 d ago

Lithuanian rescuer team reaches quake-hit Turkey: ‘Tremors can be felt every hour or two’

Gitanas Nausėda at the European Council

News

3 d ago

Lithuania calls for ‘legal instruments’ against irregular migration at EU summit

News

2023.02.13 14:29

Lithuania wants EU to address Facebook’s treatment of pro-Ukraine posts

PP
Paulius Perminas, BNS 2023.02.13 14:29
Facebook
Facebook / J. Stacevičius/LRT

After meeting with Facebook representatives, Lithuania’s government chancellor says that she plans to raise the platform’s content moderation issue with the European Commission.

Government Chancellor Giedrė Balčytytė met with representatives of Meta, the owner of Facebook, on Monday to discuss what Lithuania says is censoring of pro-Ukraine posts.

Read more: Lithuania presses Facebook to stop blocking pro-Ukraine accounts

“We want to raise the issue of content moderation at the European level,” Balčytytė told reporters after the meeting.

At the meeting, Facebook representatives pointed out that when moderating its content, the social network applies the same rules regardless of whether offensive posts are aimed at Russia, Ukraine, or other countries, she said.

“Facebook does not differentiate between war and peace and applies exactly the same content moderation practices, regardless of the fact that there’s an ongoing war, there’s an aggressor country, and there’s a country that is defending itself,” the chancellor said.

“Basically, be it some action against the Kremlin or against the White House, it would be treated in exactly the same way [...]. The context of the war does not change the circumstances at all,” Balčytytė said.

Giedrė Balčytytė
Giedrė Balčytytė / L. Penek/LRV

The meeting was held in response to Lithuania’s concern that Facebook is blocking some pro-Ukraine comments.

The chancellor said during the meeting that Russia’s position could not be treated the same way as it would been treated in peacetime.

In her words, the main point made by the Meta representatives was that the company “defends certain groups in society against insults”.

Pro-Ukraine accounts are most often blocked for the use of the terms like “Moscals”, “katsaps” and “orcs”, all used as derogatory references to Russians, according to a study carried out last year by debunk.org.

“Moscal” is a word used by Ukrainians to insult Russians, especially those who come from Moscow.

A “katsap” is a word used mainly by Ukrainians to refer to Russians. It originated from the word “goat” (tsap), referring to the goatees once almost universally popular in Russia.

An “orc” is a derogatory nickname the Ukrainian troops gave Russian soldiers during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Debunk.org also said that only pro-Ukraine accounts are blocked, while the other side faces no restrictions for making similar statements.

Facebook
Giedrė Balčytytė
# News# Baltics and the EU# Russian invasion of Ukraine
Vilija Aleknaitė-Abramikienė
1 h ago

Nordics, Baltics fail to agree on joint boycott of OSCE session

Hosts of Lithuania's national Eurovision Song Contest
2 h ago

Who are Lithuania’s Eurovision finalists

Alexander Shakutin, left
3 h ago

Belarusian oligarch uses Lithuanian firm to dodge sanctions in Germany – media

Russian war in Ukraine (associative image)
4 h ago

Lithuanian legionnaire injured in explosion in Ukraine

Migrants (associative image)
5
6 h ago

‘I fear for my life.’ Rejected asylum seekers face deportations from Lithuania

5
A continental dune (associative image)
1 d ago

A dune opens up in southern Lithuania

Pharmacy
1 d ago

‘Worst it’s ever been’: Lithuania suffers from shortage of antibiotics

Vesper
2 d ago

Two Lithuanian films make it onto Netflix and HBO Max

Kaunas
2 d ago

What visitors think of Lithuania’s Kaunas? Taxi drivers recall rides with celebrities

The mayor of Bucha, Anatoli Fedoruk.
2 d ago

Mayor of Bucha visits Vilnius: ‘It is impossible to forgive what the Russians did’

Migrants (associative image)
5
2023.02.13 08:00

‘I fear for my life.’ Rejected asylum seekers face deportations from Lithuania

5
Russian war in Ukraine (associative image)
2023.02.13 09:57

Lithuanian legionnaire injured in explosion in Ukraine

Hosts of Lithuania's national Eurovision Song Contest
2023.02.13 12:41

Who are Lithuania’s Eurovision finalists

Alexander Shakutin, left
2023.02.13 11:23

Belarusian oligarch uses Lithuanian firm to dodge sanctions in Germany – media

Vilija Aleknaitė-Abramikienė
2023.02.13 13:36

Nordics, Baltics fail to agree on joint boycott of OSCE session