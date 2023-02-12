A dune opens up in southern Lithuania

Another continental dune will be unveiled in Lithuania’s southern region of Dzūkija.

Dzūkija National Park (DNP) features the largest mass of continental dunes in Lithuania. To preserve the unique continental dunes, the authorities have established four geomorphological reserves at the DNP.

However, almost all of the dunes in Dzūkija are forested. Now, part of the forest will be cut down to open up at least one continental dune. According to the DNP, this will also help preserve endangered species, as well as help foster tourism.

“It was a desire to open up the dunes not only to biodiversity, but also to their knowledge so that visitors could see their vast expanse and their expressiveness when driving by,” DNP director Eimutis Gudelevičius told LRT TV.

“Eighty-seven percent of the DNP is forested [and] these dunes have disappeared in these forests,” Gudelevičius added.

According to the head of Dzūkija National Park, the park will start erecting tourist stands and other infrastructure once the trees are removed. The clearing will also allow visitors “to see the processes of the mainland dunes”, added Gudelevičius.

According to biologist and PhD in biomedical sciences Mindaugas Lapelė, the dunes will help preserve species, including lizards and snakes.

“These open spaces were very favourable for those southern species that are found nowhere else in Lithuania,” said Lapelė. “There are species listed in the Red Book that we are responsible for preserving. And those areas are getting smaller and smaller.”