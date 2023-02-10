Social media (associative image)

News

1 h ago

Lithuania moves to criminalise ‘troll farms’

Australian flag

News

4 h ago

Australia opens trade and investment office in Vilnius

Several earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria on February 6

News

4 h ago

Lithuanian rescuer team reaches quake-hit Turkey: ‘Tremors can be felt every hour or two’

Gitanas Nausėda at the European Council

News

5 h ago

Lithuania calls for ‘legal instruments’ against irregular migration at EU summit

Radarom! campaign

News

5 h ago

Radarom! campaign raises €7m for Ukraine radars in two weeks

A sunny day in Vilnius

News

7 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Drama in parliament, politics in theatre

Ingrida Šimonytė

News

21 h ago

Russia’s frozen assets should be used to rebuild Ukraine, Lithuanian PM tells EU commissioner

Brussels

News

22 h ago

Vilnius-Brussels flights to resume in March – minister

Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen

News

1 d ago

MPs question speaker, prosecutor general about suspected leak of sexual abuse investigation

Real estate

News

1 d ago

As housing prices stop growing, real estate in Lithuania remains overpriced

Gitanas Nausėda in Brussels

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian president calls for ‘crossing all red lines’ on weapon supplies to Ukraine

Vilnius Airport (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Polish musician not allowed to take €5m violin onboard at Vilnius Airport, takes bus home

LRT Investigation

News

1 d ago

German AfD politician used Vilnius trip to cover up visit to Belarus – LRT investigation

Dennis Hastert

News

1 d ago

Vilnius strips former US House speaker of honours over child abuse

Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s national opera house director to appeal after losing re-election

Two strong earthquakes rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to send rescue team and supplies to earthquake-hit Turkey

News

2023.02.10 13:32

Lithuania moves to criminalise ‘troll farms’

B
BNS 2023.02.10 13:32
Social media (associative image)
Social media (associative image) / E. Blaževič/LRT

A proposal in the Lithuanian parliament sees introducing criminal liability for disinformation spread by so-called troll or bot farms.

Conservative MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas, who chairs the National Security and Defence Committee, told other members he drafted the respective amendments to the Law on the Provision of Information to the Public and to the Criminal Code.

He proposes that the dissemination of disinformation by “manipulating an Internet platform” should be punishable by up to three years in prison.

According to the MP, hundreds of thousands of fake bot accounts are used to spread disinformation and influence the public.

Viktoras Daukšas, head of the Debunk.org disinformation analysis centre, told the committee that “bots are a significant problem both in Lithuania and in the EU, but it is not being properly dealt with”.

Lithuanian websites are now being attacked by bot farms operating from Nigeria and the Philippines, he said.

According to Daukšas, when social networks are informed about fake malicious accounts, they are usually not removed and continue to spread disinformation.

