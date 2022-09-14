V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina.

News

26 min. ago

Russian-language textbooks in Lithuania under scrutiny: Crimea as a tourist destination, no mention of wars

Karalienė Elžbieta II

News

14 h ago

How Queen Elizabeth II is related to medieval rulers of Lithuania

Russian passport (associative image)

News

14 h ago

Lithuania extends state of emergency, bars entry for Russian citizens

Electricity (associative image)

News

16 h ago

Lithuania wants compensation if EU caps electricity prices in unfavourable way

School (associative image)

News

17 h ago

Energy saving drive has Lithuanian schools and hospitals worried about hygiene

Russian President Vladimir Putin on TV

News

18 h ago

MP proposes 2-year ban on all Moscow-controlled media in Lithuania

Dainius Kreivys

News

19 h ago

Opposition group challenges Lithuania’s energy minister over ‘negligence’ during electricity market reforms

The Lithuanian Russian Drama Theatre

News

21 h ago

Lithuania’s Russian Drama Theatre to be rebranded as Old Theatre of Vilnius

Rimantas Šidlauskas

News

22 h ago

Lithuania’s disgraced former ambassador to Russia passes away aged 60

Taiwan

News

23 h ago

Lithuania delays opening trade office in Taiwan

Lithuanian Military Academy cadets

News

1 d ago

Amid war fears, Lithuanian Military Academy sees drop in recruits

Students

News

1 d ago

School year in Lithuania begins with the highest number of students in 7 years

FIFA

News

1 d ago

In move against ‘criminal world’, Lithuanian MPs seek FIFA to manage national football federation

Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Lithuania keeps 2022 GDP growth forecast at 1.6 percent

Mikhail Gorbachev

News

1 d ago

Families of Lithuania’s January 1991 victims ask not to drop case against Gorbachev

The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to open Taipei trade office this week – media

News

2022.09.14 08:00

Russian-language textbooks in Lithuania under scrutiny: Crimea as a tourist destination, no mention of wars

DB Aida Murauskaitė, LRT RADIJAS, LRT.lt
Daumantas Butkus, Aida Murauskaitė, LRT RADIJAS, LRT.lt 2022.09.14 08:00
V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina.
V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina. / LRT

Following Russia's war in Ukraine, calls have grown in Lithuania to revamp the country’s Russian-language education. The textbooks used to teach the language have also come under scrutiny – they make no mention of the Kremlin's wars and present Russia as a democratic state.

The textbooks, V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina, are in use by children who choose to learn the Russian language in years 6 through 12. The books were first published in 2009, a year after the Russian invasion of Georgia, and had been in circulation until 2020.

However, they make no mention of Russia’s wars and even highlight the annexed Crimean peninsula as a tourism destination.

"These textbooks serve as a kind of tourist brochures," said Audronius Ažubalis, member of the Seimas and a former foreign affairs minister. "It's all about 'come and see how good we have it here'.”

“Of course, there is not a word about Sakharov, Solzhenitsyn, the challenges to democracy, not to mention the fact that there is nothing about Russia's aggression against its neighbours,” he added.

The textbooks also say May 9 is the best time to congratulate Russian friends and also issue other advice – for example, how to get visas and what to see in Moscow.

V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina.
V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina. / LRT

"We have no reason to think badly of Russia, Russia has a wonderful culture and its people should be proud of it,” the textbook includes a quote from an American tourist.

Previously, Lithuania’s Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Sport Jurgita Šiugždinienė said the books have been withdrawn from circulation, but may still be in use by some schools.

Irena Vološina, a Russian teacher at Žvėrynas Gymnasium in the capital and one of the authors of the textbook, said there was no pro-Kremlin propaganda. The books were also written when Russia was still a democracy, she said.

"If you notice, there are no political aspects in the textbooks at all. There is socio-culture, [which] is a methodologically justified part of the development of all foreign language textbooks,” Vološina told LRT.

“Of course, we don't accept the current political regime in Russia, its policies, that's obvious, but we can't rewrite the textbooks one day – we're good at creative teaching,” she added.

According to the teacher, textbooks are only a supplementary educational tool, leaving the teacher free to interpret the content in their own way.

V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina.
V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina. / LRT

"We are talking about eternal values. It's about people loving each other, understanding each other, helping each other, like Lithuanians help Ukrainians now,” said Vološina. “And teachers will certainly do their best to teach [Russian] without these unnecessary topics."

Meanwhile, Milda Juonė, head of the publishing house Šviesa that circulates the Russian textbooks, said they should be rewritten entirely.

"We have long decided not to publish new Russian language textbooks. We don't think it's enough to update existing textbooks – they all need to be rewritten. We have no plans to do so – we are not and will not create any tools for teaching Russian," Juonė said.

"The same textbooks have been reprinted, without adjusting the content. While we are aware of our contribution to the education process, we acknowledge that we have left it too long for schools to acquire these textbooks and we took them out too late,” she said.

“The lesson is that we have strengthened the control mechanism within the publishing house, and from now on all textbooks that repeat old content will be subjected to an additional review to avoid such situations in the future,” Juonė added.

The new, trial textbook.
The new, trial textbook. / LRT

After the Russian invasion on February 24, the publisher also turned to the government for help removing the existing textbooks from circulation.

“We have additionally appealed to schools not to use these textbooks in their education. We are also calling on bookshops to return to us any publications related to this textbook," Juonė said.

The textbooks have now been earmarked for paper recycling.

Schools in Lithuania ordered some 400 books over their final year before being taken off the shelves in February.

According to Juonė, they had published a test run of a new, updated Russian-language book before the full-scale war in Ukraine.

The new, trial textbook.
The new, trial textbook. / LRT

Following LRT’s enquiries, the country’s Ministry of Education, Science and Sport said it now planned to issue recommendations to all Russian-language teachers.

However, "there is no instrument or mechanism to stop teaching” with the books that have already been released, Ramūnas Skaudžius, Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Sport, told LRT.

Thus, the current books could form the basis of “discussion” about the changed geopolitical situation in the world, as well as in Russia itself, Skaudžius added.

“One of the first recommendations [is to use the book to] discuss the fairness of information in general, the media, etc. This becomes relevant content in a lesson on how to critically assess the situation,” he added.

This year, over 110,000 children, or 75 percent of all high-school students in Lithuania, chose Russian as their second foreign language. In Lithuania, children start learning English in primary school before choosing a second language in year 6.

V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina.
V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina.
V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina.
V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina.
V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina.
V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina.
V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina.
V Dobryj Putj (Good Journey) by Jelena Brazauskienė and Irena Vološina.
# Society# Education
Karalienė Elžbieta II
14 h ago

How Queen Elizabeth II is related to medieval rulers of Lithuania

Russian passport (associative image)
14 h ago

Lithuania extends state of emergency, bars entry for Russian citizens

Electricity (associative image)
16 h ago

Lithuania wants compensation if EU caps electricity prices in unfavourable way

School (associative image)
17 h ago

Energy saving drive has Lithuanian schools and hospitals worried about hygiene

Russian President Vladimir Putin on TV
18 h ago

MP proposes 2-year ban on all Moscow-controlled media in Lithuania

Dainius Kreivys
19 h ago

Opposition group challenges Lithuania’s energy minister over ‘negligence’ during electricity market reforms

The Lithuanian Russian Drama Theatre
21 h ago

Lithuania’s Russian Drama Theatre to be rebranded as Old Theatre of Vilnius

Rimantas Šidlauskas
22 h ago

Lithuania’s disgraced former ambassador to Russia passes away aged 60

Taiwan
23 h ago

Lithuania delays opening trade office in Taiwan

updated
Lithuanian Military Academy cadets
1 d ago

Amid war fears, Lithuanian Military Academy sees drop in recruits

Karalienė Elžbieta II
2022.09.13 17:50

How Queen Elizabeth II is related to medieval rulers of Lithuania

The Lithuanian Russian Drama Theatre
2022.09.13 11:05

Lithuania’s Russian Drama Theatre to be rebranded as Old Theatre of Vilnius

Taiwan
2022.09.13 09:20

Lithuania delays opening trade office in Taiwan

updated
Rimantas Šidlauskas
2022.09.13 10:23

Lithuania’s disgraced former ambassador to Russia passes away aged 60

Russian passport (associative image)
2022.09.13 17:42

Lithuania extends state of emergency, bars entry for Russian citizens

School (associative image)
2022.09.13 14:43

Energy saving drive has Lithuanian schools and hospitals worried about hygiene

Electricity (associative image)
2022.09.13 16:19

Lithuania wants compensation if EU caps electricity prices in unfavourable way

Russian President Vladimir Putin on TV
2022.09.13 13:58

MP proposes 2-year ban on all Moscow-controlled media in Lithuania

Dainius Kreivys
2022.09.13 13:20

Opposition group challenges Lithuania’s energy minister over ‘negligence’ during electricity market reforms