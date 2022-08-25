Monument to Soviet soldiers vandalised in Lithuania’s Tytuvėnai

A monument to Soviet soldiers in Tytuvėnai, a small town in the central Lithuanian District of Kelmė, has been smeared with red paint, the Police Department said.

An investigation has been opened into the act of vandalism that was reported on Wednesday morning, according to the police.

Monuments in Palanga, Neringa, Visaginas, Ukmergė and several other Lithuanian towns have been vandalised with paint since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, the Culture Ministry loosened protection rules on Soviet monuments, prompting efforts to review and remove Soviet symbols from public spaces across Lithuania.

Monuments to Soviet soldiers have been taken down by Kaunas, Kėdainiai, Varėna, Palanga, Marijampolė, Raseiniai and some other municipalities.

