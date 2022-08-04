Russia's war in Ukraine.

News

8 min. ago

The biggest Russian threat is not to Lithuania, says Ukraine’s former president

Tsai Ing-wen and Nancy Pelosi

News

2 h ago

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan important for Lithuania, says president’s adviser

The LRT building on Konarskio Street.

News

4 h ago

Suspicious envelope brought to LRT, police on site

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

4 h ago

Belarus directs irregular migrants to Lithuania, says border guard chief

Freight cars stand on the railroad tracks of the freight station in Kaliningrad, Russia

News

6 h ago

Fears of another Kaliningrad transit crisis as Lithuanian banks halt Russian payments

Lights in a factory (associative image)

News

20 h ago

Four-day week or work on weekends? Lithuanian firms look for ways to save energy

Vilnius–Kaunas motorway.

News

22 h ago

Lithuania to shut part of its main motorway at night to allow repairs

Monkeypox (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuania confirms its first case of monkeypox

Women and children make up the vast majority of Ukrainian refugees

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to take in Ukrainian refugees from Moldova

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Russia exploits media interest in Kaliningrad issue, says Lithuanian FM

Rescue services recover Sgt. Robert Nagallan's car from the Danė River in Klaipėda

News

1 d ago

US army investigates American soldier’s death in Lithuania’s Klaipėda – media

Taiwan welcomes Nancy Pelosi

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian FM hails Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: she opened door for ‘other defenders of democracy’

Military parade in Moscow

News

1 d ago

‘Hopes of permanently demilitarising Russia are not realistic’ – interview

Modernist architecture of Kaunas

News

1 d ago

Kaunas’ UNESCO application stalls amid controversy over Russian chairmanship

Alexander Lukashenko

News

1 d ago

Lukashenko promises quick-track Belarusian citizenship to ‘good neighbours’ from Baltics, Poland

Agnė Bilotaitė

News

2022.08.02 13:42

Lithuania won’t back down on migrant pushback law – minister

News

2022.08.04 14:14

The biggest Russian threat is not to Lithuania, says Ukraine’s former president

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2022.08.04 14:14
Russia's war in Ukraine.
Russia's war in Ukraine. / AP

In an interview with the BBC, Ukraine’s former president, Leonid Kuchma, said ex-Soviet states not under the NATO umbrella may be the next target for Russia.

“I think [Russia] threatens not Lithuania or Poland, but the post-Soviet republics outside NATO,” he said in the interview published on Thursday. “Allusions to Moldova and Northern Kazakhstan have already become common, and now Georgia is also mentioned in this context.”

“After all, Russia attacks only those who are several times weaker than it,” Kuchma added.

He also said Ukraine’s ability to resist will determine whether Russia can expand its aggression.

"Depending on how Ukraine repels aggression, either the Third World War will be avoided, or it is already on its way. If we stand, Putin will not go any further,” said Kuchma.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Baltic states and Poland fear they may be the next target. According to Lithuanian officials, there are no indications that the Kremlin is building up forces on the Baltic borders.

NATO agreed during its Madrid summit in June to increase the number of allied troops assigned or stationed in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Russia's war in Ukraine.
Leonid Kuchma
Russia's war in Ukraine
# News# Russian invasion of Ukraine# Baltics and Russia
Tsai Ing-wen and Nancy Pelosi
2 h ago

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan important for Lithuania, says president’s adviser

The LRT building on Konarskio Street.
5
4 h ago

Suspicious envelope brought to LRT, police on site

updated
5
Lithuania-Belarus border
4 h ago

Belarus directs irregular migrants to Lithuania, says border guard chief

Freight cars stand on the railroad tracks of the freight station in Kaliningrad, Russia
6 h ago

Fears of another Kaliningrad transit crisis as Lithuanian banks halt Russian payments

Lights in a factory (associative image)
20 h ago

Four-day week or work on weekends? Lithuanian firms look for ways to save energy

Vilnius–Kaunas motorway.
22 h ago

Lithuania to shut part of its main motorway at night to allow repairs

Monkeypox (associative image)
1 d ago

Lithuania confirms its first case of monkeypox

Women and children make up the vast majority of Ukrainian refugees
1 d ago

Lithuania to take in Ukrainian refugees from Moldova

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis (associative image)
1 d ago

Russia exploits media interest in Kaliningrad issue, says Lithuanian FM

Rescue services recover Sgt. Robert Nagallan's car from the Danė River in Klaipėda
1 d ago

US army investigates American soldier’s death in Lithuania’s Klaipėda – media

Freight cars stand on the railroad tracks of the freight station in Kaliningrad, Russia
2022.08.04 08:00

Fears of another Kaliningrad transit crisis as Lithuanian banks halt Russian payments

Vilnius–Kaunas motorway.
2022.08.03 16:06

Lithuania to shut part of its main motorway at night to allow repairs

Lights in a factory (associative image)
2022.08.03 18:00

Four-day week or work on weekends? Lithuanian firms look for ways to save energy

The LRT building on Konarskio Street.
5
2022.08.04 10:20

Suspicious envelope brought to LRT, police on site

updated
5
Lithuania-Belarus border
2022.08.04 09:53

Belarus directs irregular migrants to Lithuania, says border guard chief

Tsai Ing-wen and Nancy Pelosi
2022.08.04 11:28

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan important for Lithuania, says president’s adviser