'Rusian warship go fuck yourself' poster in Klaipėda.

News

13 min. ago

Klaipėda cafe hangs ’Russian warship’ poster. Locals turn to police with complaints

NATO troops at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania

News

58 min. ago

Can NATO save Eastern Europe? – opinion

Vaping

News

1 h ago

Lithuania bans flavoured e-cigarettes

Vilnius' commercial district.

News

3 h ago

Baltic states report highest inflation in euro zone

The Lithuanian Riflemen's Union (Lietuvos Šaulių Sąjunga)

News

3 h ago

Government triples funding for Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union

Agnė Bilotaitė

News

4 h ago

Minister insists Lithuania won’t change migrant policies despite clash with EU law

The Baltic grids are still part of the post-Soviet BRELL ring

News

4 h ago

Europe ready for Baltics emergency switch-off from Russian grid

Kaliningradas

News

6 h ago

Poland backs EU talks with Russia to resolve Kaliningrad transit dispute

European Commission, Brussels

News

6 h ago

No decision in Brussels on Kaliningrad, says Lithuanian MEP

Kaliningrad

News

8 h ago

Berlin and Brussels push for end to Kaliningrad transit sanctions – media

NATO summit in Madrid.

News

9 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Russian ensalada

Irregular migrants in Lithuania.

News

1 d ago

CJEU finds Lithuania’s migrant policies in violation of EU law

Christine Wormuth

News

1 d ago

‘There will be continued US presence in Lithuania’ – US army secretary in Vilnius

Flags of Finland, Sweden, and NATO

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament to hold extraordinary session to ratify Swedish, Finnish NATO membership

Vytautas Landsbergis

News

1 d ago

Parliament grants head-of-state status to Lithuania’s first post-independence leader

Heathrow Airport in London

News

1 d ago

Lithuania and UK discuss launching flights between Vilnius and London Heathrow

News

2022.07.01 17:45

Klaipėda cafe hangs ’Russian warship’ poster. Locals turn to police with complaints

JG NJ
Jovita Gaižauskaitė, Nerijus Jankauskas, LRT TV, LRT.lt 2022.07.01 17:45
'Rusian warship go fuck yourself' poster in Klaipėda.
'Rusian warship go fuck yourself' poster in Klaipėda. / R. Rumšienė/LRT

A restaurant in Klaipėda has hung a poster with the phrase made famous at the beginning of the war in Ukraine – “Russian warship, go fuck yourself”. However, this has led to complaints with the police and municipality in Lithuania’s third-largest city Klaipėda.

"Against the background of what's happening in the world right now, I still can't believe that someone could be offended by this, by words, when people are dying out there,” says Paulius Bartkevičius, director of the restaurant that hung the poster.

The phrase was uttered as a defiant last-stand to a Russian warship Moskva by a defender on Ukraine’s Snake Island. The saying then reverberated across the world and in Ukraine.

The border guard outfit was reported dead before news emerged of their capture. The servicemen later returned home in a prisoner exchange, while the Russian warship was reportedly sunk by a Ukrainian missile in the Black Sea.

Posters with the phrase have also appeared in Vilnius, with the copy of the original drawing being reproduced in Klaipėda.

According to Bartkevičius, the opposition in Klaipėda is due to the large number of pro-Russian people among the substantial Russian-speaking population of the port city.

Paulius Bartkevičius
Paulius Bartkevičius / R. Rumšienė/LRT

“There is a very strong feeling of the fifth column [pro-Russian people] in Klaipėda, and you can see it in the city – if in Vilnius or Kaunas there are a lot of [pro-Ukraine] actions, in Klaipėda it seems that I am the only one left with this poster now,” he says.

The first poster was taken down soon after it appeared on the wall. Bartkevičius then reported what he thought was theft to the police, only to find it was the officers who had removed it.

“Several reports have been received about the poster,” Asta Kažukauskienė, Klaipėda police spokesperson, tells LRT. “At the time, it was not so much the phrase itself that was disturbing [the people], but the fact that it was accompanied by drawings that were degrading to public dignity.”

After the drawings were removed, the second version of the poster featuring the phrase returned on the restaurant’s wall.

Klaipėda Municipality says it has received over a dozen verbal complaints about the use of the phrase. At the beginning of the war, Lithuania’s language watchdog, Commission of the Lithuanian Language (VLKK), allowed the full sentence with swear words to be used in public.

'Rusian warship go fuck yourself' poster in Klaipėda.
'Rusian warship go fuck yourself' poster in Klaipėda. / R. Rumšienė/LRT

However, swearing is considered a public order offence, hence why the police had to respond, according to the municipality.

“There is a possibility to avoid the full uncensored word by writing the first two letters and putting asterisks. I don't think that would affect the slogan and the whole emotion of it,” says Marius Paimanskis from the public order department at the municipality.

The language commission’s recommendations also do not change the existing laws, according to Paimanskis.

Meanwhile, the restaurant director says he has no plans to take the poster down.

“I think posters like this should be hung in all port cities around the world, so that the ‘orc’ [Russian] fleets know their direction,” says Bartkevičius.

'Rusian warship go fuck yourself' poster in Klaipėda.
'Rusian warship go fuck yourself' poster in Klaipėda.
'Rusian warship go fuck yourself' poster in Klaipėda.
Paulius Bartkevičius
# Society
NATO troops at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania
1 h ago

Can NATO save Eastern Europe? – opinion

Vaping
1 h ago

Lithuania bans flavoured e-cigarettes

Vilnius' commercial district.
3 h ago

Baltic states report highest inflation in euro zone

The Lithuanian Riflemen's Union (Lietuvos Šaulių Sąjunga)
3 h ago

Government triples funding for Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union

Agnė Bilotaitė
4 h ago

Minister insists Lithuania won’t change migrant policies despite clash with EU law

The Baltic grids are still part of the post-Soviet BRELL ring
5 h ago

Europe ready for Baltics emergency switch-off from Russian grid

Kaliningradas
6 h ago

Poland backs EU talks with Russia to resolve Kaliningrad transit dispute

European Commission, Brussels
6 h ago

No decision in Brussels on Kaliningrad, says Lithuanian MEP

Kaliningrad
8 h ago

Berlin and Brussels push for end to Kaliningrad transit sanctions – media

updated
NATO summit in Madrid.
10 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Russian ensalada

Kaliningrad
2022.07.01 09:30

Berlin and Brussels push for end to Kaliningrad transit sanctions – media

updated
Kaliningradas
2022.07.01 11:47

Poland backs EU talks with Russia to resolve Kaliningrad transit dispute

Agnė Bilotaitė
2022.07.01 13:30

Minister insists Lithuania won’t change migrant policies despite clash with EU law

European Commission, Brussels
2022.07.01 11:14

No decision in Brussels on Kaliningrad, says Lithuanian MEP

NATO summit in Madrid.
2022.07.01 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Russian ensalada

Vilnius' commercial district.
2022.07.01 14:30

Baltic states report highest inflation in euro zone

The Baltic grids are still part of the post-Soviet BRELL ring
2022.07.01 13:00

Europe ready for Baltics emergency switch-off from Russian grid

The Lithuanian Riflemen's Union (Lietuvos Šaulių Sąjunga)
2022.07.01 14:04

Government triples funding for Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union

Vaping
2022.07.01 16:03

Lithuania bans flavoured e-cigarettes

NATO troops at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania
2022.07.01 17:00

Can NATO save Eastern Europe? – opinion