News

2022.01.20 17:57

Time needed for Russia to launch attack shrinks to hours, says Lithuanian defence minister

BNS2022.01.20 17:57
Russian troops in Belarus.
Russian troops in Belarus. / AP

The time Russia needs to launch an attack against Ukraine has shrunk from “months to hours”, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Thursday.

In an interview with LRT, he said Russia’s actions may begin as early as this week. "During talks in Geneva or elsewhere, Russia might also use its armed forces [against Ukraine] during the talks for a better negotiating position," he said.

"We will soon have [the Russian military] along our eastern border [with Belarus]. We already have it in some sense, as we know that they have a military base in the Grodno area,” the minister said.

“The aviation patrolling near our borders is Russian, without Belarusian escort," Anušauskas added.

Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas / BNS

Read more: Baltic states to send lethal US weapons to Ukraine – media

Russia’s ability to swiftly mobilise troops in Kaliningrad, an exclave bordering Poland and Lithuania, has increased several times over the past several years, according to the minister.

"We now see increased military activity in Kaliningrad. [...]. But we don’t see any process that we could describe as preparation for a conventional attack. There's really no such thing," Anušauskas said.

There are over 100,000 Russian troops massed on its border with Ukraine, with Kyiv and the West fearing an imminent attack. Moscow has also started moving troops into Belarus, further raising tensions in the region.

Russian troops in Belarus.
Russian troop movements.
Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Defence
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Vilnius Regional Court
2 h ago

Lithuanian court hands sentences to major cigarette and drug smuggling gang

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
3 h ago

We are not backing down, says Lithuanian FM on ‘de-escalation’ with China

Lithuania-Belarus border
6 h ago

Lithuania extends military patrols on Belarus border until mid-May

Lithuania rolls out vaccination in shopping centres
7 h ago

Lithuanian parliament rejects mandatory jabs for medics

Poland's border with Belarus.
7 h ago

Poland’s top court rules media ban at Belarus border unlawful

Coronavirus in Vilnius
8 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania’s infection count shoots up to 7,057

The Ryanair plane that was forced to land in Minsk
8 h ago

UN report rejects Belarus’ bomb threat excuse to divert Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight

The Capitol building in Washington, US
9 h ago

Baltic states to send lethal US weapons to Ukraine – media

Lieutenant Commander Donatas Gečas of the Lithuanian Navy took over command of the Baltic Naval Squadron (BALTRON)
9 h ago

Lithuanian officer takes over command of Baltic Naval Squadron

Laser technologies
10 h ago

‘We have been sacrificed’ – laser sector representatives decry Lithuania’s China policy

Protesters at Freedom Defenders' Day event
7
2022.01.20 08:00

Amid ‘dramatic’ polarisation, Lithuania may end up like Hungary and Poland

7
Laser technologies
2022.01.20 09:00

‘We have been sacrificed’ – laser sector representatives decry Lithuania’s China policy

Coronavirus in Vilnius
2022.01.20 10:49

Coronavirus update: Lithuania’s infection count shoots up to 7,057

The Capitol building in Washington, US
2022.01.20 09:37

Baltic states to send lethal US weapons to Ukraine – media

Lithuania rolls out vaccination in shopping centres
2022.01.20 11:44

Lithuanian parliament rejects mandatory jabs for medics

Lithuania-Belarus border
2022.01.20 12:46

Lithuania extends military patrols on Belarus border until mid-May

The Ryanair plane that was forced to land in Minsk
2022.01.20 10:30

UN report rejects Belarus’ bomb threat excuse to divert Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis
2022.01.20 15:31

We are not backing down, says Lithuanian FM on ‘de-escalation’ with China

Poland's border with Belarus.
2022.01.20 11:28

Poland’s top court rules media ban at Belarus border unlawful

Vilnius Regional Court
2022.01.20 16:26

Lithuanian court hands sentences to major cigarette and drug smuggling gang