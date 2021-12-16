News

2021.12.16 09:12

Beijing wants Lithuania to rename its embassy to ‘chargé d'affaires office’ – FM

BNS2021.12.16 09:12
Beijing, China
Beijing, China / AP

Lithuania's acting chargé d’affaires Audra Čiapienė is returning to Vilnius for consultations as China wants Lithuania to rename its mission in Beijing as a “chargé d'affaires office”.

“I want to say very firmly that this is not a closing down of the embassy,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told reporters on Wednesday.

Read more: Lithuania’s top diplomat in China returns to Vilnius, embassy to operate ‘remotely’

“Our diplomat is returning for consultations because there are differences of opinion between us and China on the possibility of changing the name of the mission,” he said.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry told BNS that China had asked Vilnius to rename its embassy as the Office of the Chargé d'Affaires.

“We can consider various proposals, but they have to be in line with our law,” Landsbergis said.

“Any unilateral decision to change the name [of the mission] of another country, when that country refuses to do so or is not in a position to do so, goes against the Vienna Convention,” he said.

Lithuania summoned its diplomats back for consultations because it was unclear what would have happened to them if China had unilaterally changed the name, according to the minister.

“There are various possible interpretations, for example, regarding the further validity of their Chinese identity cards which basically guarantee their right to travel freely, to move freely in the city and in the country,” he said.

The Foreign Ministry said earlier in a statement that “in the absence of a substitute diplomat in Beijing, the Lithuanian Embassy to China will continue its operations remotely”.

“As before, consular services to Lithuanian citizens in China will continue to be provided remotely, albeit in a limited capacity,” it said.

Relations between Vilnius and Beijing have been tense lately over Lithuania's deepening ties with Taiwan.

In August, China recalled its ambassador from Vilnius and demanded that Lithuania withdraw its envoy. Diana Mickevičienė, the ambassador to China, returned to Vilnius for consultations in early September.

In November, China downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania to the level of chargé d’affaires in protest of the opening of the Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius.

# News# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Christmas tree on frozen lake
16 h ago

Icy holidays: Original Christmas tree cut on a frozen lake in Lithuania’s Rokiškis

Covid-19 testing
17 h ago

Lithuanian isolation rules after contact with Omicron – what you need to know

Rūta Meilutytė
17 h ago

Olympic champion Meilutytė may restart swimming career after two-year break

Transport Minister Marius Skuodis
18 h ago

Lithuanian transport minister says many to blame in Belarus transit debacle

Šakotis
19 h ago

High season for Lithuania's šakotis makers

Visualisation of the bridge
20 h ago

Lithuanian Railways looks to sign major bridge construction deal with Chinese-owned firm

Beijing, China
22 h ago

Lithuania’s top diplomat in China returns to Vilnius, embassy to operate ‘remotely’

Coronavirus ward in Alytus Hospital
22 h ago

Lithuania confirms two Omicron infections

Medical abortion pills
6
23 h ago

Lithuanian groups promote controversial ‘abortion reversal’ pushed by US Christian right

6
Vaccination of children (associative image)
1 d ago

Lithuania rolls out coronavirus jabs for children aged 5-11

Coronavirus ward in Alytus Hospital
2021.12.15 10:55

Lithuania confirms two Omicron infections

Covid-19 testing
2021.12.15 16:28

Lithuanian isolation rules after contact with Omicron – what you need to know

Beijing, China
2021.12.15 11:32

Lithuania’s top diplomat in China returns to Vilnius, embassy to operate ‘remotely’

Christmas tree on frozen lake
2021.12.15 17:00

Icy holidays: Original Christmas tree cut on a frozen lake in Lithuania’s Rokiškis

Medical abortion pills
6
2021.12.15 10:08

Lithuanian groups promote controversial ‘abortion reversal’ pushed by US Christian right

6
Visualisation of the bridge
2021.12.15 13:00

Lithuanian Railways looks to sign major bridge construction deal with Chinese-owned firm

Šakotis
2021.12.15 14:23

High season for Lithuania's šakotis makers

Rūta Meilutytė
2021.12.15 15:56

Olympic champion Meilutytė may restart swimming career after two-year break

Transport Minister Marius Skuodis
2021.12.15 15:09

Lithuanian transport minister says many to blame in Belarus transit debacle