News

2021.10.21 10:50

Ukraine busts crime ring selling fake Lithuanian passports to migrants

LRT.lt2021.10.21 10:50
Lithuanian passport
Lithuanian passport / E. Blaževič/LRT

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has busted a criminal ring selling forged documents, including Lithuanian passports, to migrants.

An insurance agent was the alleged head of the operation and would charge each person 5,000 US dollars for the package of forged documents, Ukrinform news wire reported on Wednesday.

"Turnkey services were provided, including travel passports and IDs of EU member states, driver's licenses, etc. Forged documents were produced using original forms and were analogous to EU-issued documents," the SBU said.

The fake documents were sold to both Ukrainians and foreign nationals, according to the SBU. The investigators are trying to figure out where the perpetrators had obtained the original ID forms.

Previously, a Ukrainian national was detained in Poland near the border with Belarus, transporting 27 Iraqi citizens in a cargo van.

Lithuanian passport
Flag of Ukraine
Lithuanian passport
Lithuanian passport
1 / 2E. Blaževič/LRT
Flag of Ukraine
Flag of Ukraine
2 / 2Pixabay
Lithuanian passport
Flag of Ukraine
# Baltics and Eastern Europe
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Storm (associative image)
48 min. ago

Near-hurricane winds to hit Lithuania on Thursday

Lithuania's border with Belarus
1 h ago

Lithuanian media not allowed to record pushbacks 'for security, tactical reasons'

Migrants in Lithuania's Druskininkai.
1 h ago

Lithuanian president goes to EU summit to propose migration policy revamp

Relocants: Surviving Minsk
7
2 h ago

'Maybe I left too soon'. Belarusian exiles in Vilnius fight survivors' guilt

Relocants: Surviving Minsk
7
The Polish border with Belarus.
18 h ago

Belarus moving migrants stuck at Polish border to Lithuania, officials say

Soviet crackdown in January 1991
19 h ago

Greece detains Ukrainian convicted in Lithuania's January 13 case

Polish, EU flags
19 h ago

Lithuania not a suitable mediator in EU-Poland row – FM

An ICU ward at Santara Clinics in Vilnius (associative image)
19 h ago

Vilnius hospital closes vascular surgery unit to free up beds for Covid patients

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
20 h ago

Lithuania ‘will defend every inch of Western civilisation’, says president

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
20 h ago

Baltic states lead Covid surge across east Europe

Covid-19 in Lithuania.
2021.10.20 14:27

Baltic states lead Covid surge across east Europe

The Polish border with Belarus.
2021.10.20 16:41

Belarus moving migrants stuck at Polish border to Lithuania, officials say

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda
2021.10.20 14:49

Lithuania ‘will defend every inch of Western civilisation’, says president

Alytus S Kudirka hospital.
2021.10.20 13:02

Man with Covid turned back from hospital as Lithuania saves beds for critically ill

Soviet crackdown in January 1991
2021.10.20 15:56

Greece detains Ukrainian convicted in Lithuania's January 13 case

Polish President Andrzej Duda and his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nausėda.
2021.10.20 12:28

Brussels beats Warsaw like a child, Polish president says in Lithuania

An ICU ward at Santara Clinics in Vilnius (associative image)
2021.10.20 15:00

Vilnius hospital closes vascular surgery unit to free up beds for Covid patients

Polish, EU flags
2021.10.20 15:30

Lithuania not a suitable mediator in EU-Poland row – FM

Smartphones (associative image)
2021.10.20 14:07

Lithuanian, other MEPs urge Brussels to look into security of Chinese smartphones

Protests in Belarus.
2021.10.20 11:23

‘Iron Curtain fell on Belarusians’: Lithuanian PM accepts McCain freedom award, rallies support