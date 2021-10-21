Ukraine busts crime ring selling fake Lithuanian passports to migrants

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has busted a criminal ring selling forged documents, including Lithuanian passports, to migrants.

An insurance agent was the alleged head of the operation and would charge each person 5,000 US dollars for the package of forged documents, Ukrinform news wire reported on Wednesday.

"Turnkey services were provided, including travel passports and IDs of EU member states, driver's licenses, etc. Forged documents were produced using original forms and were analogous to EU-issued documents," the SBU said.

The fake documents were sold to both Ukrainians and foreign nationals, according to the SBU. The investigators are trying to figure out where the perpetrators had obtained the original ID forms.

Previously, a Ukrainian national was detained in Poland near the border with Belarus, transporting 27 Iraqi citizens in a cargo van.