2021.10.11 17:18

Latvia declares three-month Covid state of emergency

LRT.lt2021.10.11 17:18
Riga, Latvia.
Riga, Latvia. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

On Monday, the Latvian government declared a three-month state of emergency after a drastic increase in new Covid-19 infections and hospitalisation, according to country’s public broadcaster LSM.

The state of emergency allows faster decision-making and allocation of resources. It is the third time the Latvian government has used the measure since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state of emergency mandates vaccinations for public sector workers and Covid-19 certificates for accessing most public services, retail places, bars, restaurants, or events.

# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Coronavirus
