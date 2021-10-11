Latvia declares three-month Covid state of emergency

On Monday, the Latvian government declared a three-month state of emergency after a drastic increase in new Covid-19 infections and hospitalisation, according to country’s public broadcaster LSM.

The state of emergency allows faster decision-making and allocation of resources. It is the third time the Latvian government has used the measure since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state of emergency mandates vaccinations for public sector workers and Covid-19 certificates for accessing most public services, retail places, bars, restaurants, or events.