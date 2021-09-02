News

2021.09.02 16:30

Lithuanian president comes out against same-sex adoption and teaching LGBT history

BNS
Gitanas Nausėda
Gitanas Nausėda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda says he opposes same-sex couples adopting children, one of the demands put forward by the organisers of Saturday's Kaunas Pride march.

Nausėda also said he would object to teaching LGBTQ+ history in schools.

Read more: Kaunas Pride to go ahead despite attempts to ‘silence’ LGBT community, say organisers

“I am against such demands and I think that they won’t be met in Lithuania. As the president, I will do my best so that such demands could not be met at this time,” he told reporters on Thursday.

He also said that marriage equality, another demand by Kaunas Pride, would require amending the constitution, which defines marriage as a union of a man and a woman.

On Thursday, Kaunas Pride organisers handed their list of demands to Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, the speaker of the Lithuanian parliament.

Vilnius pride in 2020
Vilnius pride in 2020 / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The list contains 14 points, including a call for marriage equality, same-sex civil partnership and the right to adopt regardless of gender; to ensure social services irrespective of family status; to legalise “dignified” sex change procedures; to amend the Law on the Protection of Minors against the Detrimental Effect of Public Information, “which is used to censor information about LGBTQ+ community”.

The list also calls for the protection of LGBTQ+ people against discrimination at work and in other areas of public life, for allowing trans people to change their documents, and for teaching about the LGBTQ+ community in schools, colleges and universities.

The demands also include access to qualified psychological assistance and medical care that would meet the needs of LGBTQ+ people and a ban of conversion therapy, a practice aimed at changing sexual orientation.

