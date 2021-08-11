News

2021.08.11 14:02

Lithuanian government adopts slew of restrictions for the non-vaccinated

LRT.lt2021.08.11 14:02
A woman waiting on a cafe table
A woman waiting on a cafe table / J. Stacevičiaus/LRT

The Lithuanian government has approved a range of restrictions for people without Covid-19 immunity that will come into effect in mid-September. Immunity certificates will be required to access non-essential shops, services, and indoor events.

Under the document adopted on Wednesday, people over 16 who have not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or recovered from the disease will be barred from shopping malls, beauty salons, cafes and restaurants, indoor public events.

Read more: Lithuania looks to bar unvaccinated people from non-essential shops and services

To access these services, people will be required to present the so-called ‘opportunity passport’, Lithuania's national immunity certificate, or its European equivalent. A negative PGR test will also be valid as a pass for 48 hours. However, test takers will have to pay for it themselves.

The government previously considered to include public transport and non-essential medical services among the restrictions, but decided against it.

Outdoor cafe in Vilnius
Outdoor cafe in Vilnius / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The new rules will come into effect on September 13. The government has previously said it leaves enough time to get vaccinated.

People without immunity certificates will be allowed to shop at food, veterinary, optical stores and pharmacies (under 1,500 square metres and with direct street access). They can also visit art and museum exhibitions and libraries as well as outdoor public events of up to 500 people.

Facemasks will be mandatory for them when visiting indoor public places. Meanwhile, people with immunity are recommended, but not required, to wear facemasks.

At the moment, 54 percent of people in the country have been vaccinated at least once, or 64 percent of Lithuania's adult population. According to Statistics Lithuania, the country currently holds 1.2 million unused vaccine doses.

A big protest rally was held outside the Lithuanian parliament on Tuesday against the planned restrictions. It turned into a riot when several hundred protesters surrounded the Seimas building later that night and clashed with police.

A woman waiting on a cafe table
Outdoor cafe in Vilnius
Shopping mall
A woman waiting on a cafe table
A woman waiting on a cafe table
1 / 3J. Stacevičiaus/LRT
Outdoor cafe in Vilnius
Outdoor cafe in Vilnius
2 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Shopping mall
Shopping mall
3 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
A woman waiting on a cafe table
Outdoor cafe in Vilnius
Shopping mall
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Concert on Cathedral Square in Vilnius (associative image)
1 h ago

Vilnius authorities to review all event permits in wake of Tuesday's riot

Beijing, China
2 h ago

Washington backs Lithuania in diplomatic row with China

Rūdninkai migrant camp
3 h ago

EC allocates €37m to help Lithuania deal with migrant influx

People with facemasks
3 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 576 new cases, two more deaths

Rūdninkai migrant camp
4 h ago

Unrest broke out at Rūdninkai migrant camp

Police detained 26 people during riots outside Lithuanian parliament
4 h ago

Police detain 26 people during riots outside Lithuanian parliament, 15 officers injured

updated
Migrant camp in Rūdninkai.
6
6 h ago

Fate of migrants in Belarus ‘uncertain’ following Lithuania’s returns policy

6
Rally outside the parliament turned violent
11
14 h ago

Protesters clash with police as rally outside Lithuanian parliament turns violent

11
Protest near Lithuania's border with Belarus in Medininkai.
21 h ago

While tightening asylum rules, Lithuania to keep fast-track route for Belarusian exiles

Protest rally outside the Lithuanian parliament against vaccination pass
5
22 h ago

Israeli, other embassies condemns use of Holocaust memory at anti-vaccination rally in Vilnius

5
Rally outside the parliament turned violent
11
2021.08.11 00:11

Protesters clash with police as rally outside Lithuanian parliament turns violent

11
Police detained 26 people during riots outside Lithuanian parliament
2021.08.11 09:23

Police detain 26 people during riots outside Lithuanian parliament, 15 officers injured

updated
Protest rally outside the Lithuanian parliament against vaccination pass
5
2021.08.10 15:46

Israeli, other embassies condemns use of Holocaust memory at anti-vaccination rally in Vilnius

5
Migrant camp in Rūdninkai.
6
2021.08.11 08:00

Fate of migrants in Belarus ‘uncertain’ following Lithuania’s returns policy

6
Rūdninkai migrant camp
2021.08.11 09:57

Unrest broke out at Rūdninkai migrant camp

Protest near Lithuania's border with Belarus in Medininkai.
2021.08.10 16:38

While tightening asylum rules, Lithuania to keep fast-track route for Belarusian exiles

People with facemasks
2021.08.11 10:38

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 576 new cases, two more deaths

Rūdninkai migrant camp
2021.08.11 11:13

EC allocates €37m to help Lithuania deal with migrant influx

Beijing, China
2021.08.11 11:53

Washington backs Lithuania in diplomatic row with China

Concert on Cathedral Square in Vilnius (associative image)
2021.08.11 13:17

Vilnius authorities to review all event permits in wake of Tuesday's riot