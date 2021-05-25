Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 537 new cases, six deaths

Lithuania has registered 537 new coronavirus infections and six deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Tuesday morning.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 420.9 cases per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 3.8 percent over the last seven days.

A little over 10,000 molecular (PCR) tests and 9,7632 antigen tests have been performed in the country in the last 24 hours.

Overall, 271,682 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, 249,640 people are considered as having recovered from the disease and 12,447 as active cases.

A total of 4,209 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 8,491.

Nearly 13,000 people in Lithuania were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday: 5,106 got their first shot and 7,777 were given the second jab.

Overall, 938,902 people have now been vaccinated at least once, or 33.6 percent of the population. Over half a million have been given two jabs of coronavirus vaccines.