News

2021.05.25 10:44

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 537 new cases, six deaths

BNS2021.05.25 10:44
Coronavirus in Lithuania
Coronavirus in Lithuania / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania has registered 537 new coronavirus infections and six deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Tuesday morning.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 420.9 cases per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 3.8 percent over the last seven days.

A little over 10,000 molecular (PCR) tests and 9,7632 antigen tests have been performed in the country in the last 24 hours.

Overall, 271,682 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, 249,640 people are considered as having recovered from the disease and 12,447 as active cases.

A total of 4,209 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 8,491.

Nearly 13,000 people in Lithuania were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday: 5,106 got their first shot and 7,777 were given the second jab.

Overall, 938,902 people have now been vaccinated at least once, or 33.6 percent of the population. Over half a million have been given two jabs of coronavirus vaccines.

Coronavirus in Lithuania
Vaccine
Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus in Lithuania
Coronavirus in Lithuania
1 / 3D. Umbrasas/LRT
Vaccine
Vaccine
2 / 3J. Stacevičius/LRT
Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing
3 / 3E. Blaževič/LRT
Coronavirus in Lithuania
Vaccine
Coronavirus testing
# News# Coronavirus
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda at the European Council in Brussels.
9
47 min. ago

EU not only ‘debating’, says Lithuanian president after ‘swift’ adoption of Belarus sanctions

9
Roman Protasevich
1 h ago

Lithuanian leaders say Protasevich’s confession may be forced

The Roop team in Eurovision
8
17 h ago

The Roop on Eurovision results, UK snub, and alleged drug use on air – interview

8
The Ryanair flight that was forcibly diverted to Minsk arrives in Vilnius on Sunday.
8
17 h ago

Lithuanian police question pilot who diverted to Minsk ‘after consulting Ryanair’

8
Lithuanian national football team
19 h ago

Lithuania cancels football games in Minsk following plane incident

The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
19 h ago

Lithuania bars airport access to carriers flying over Belarus

The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
20 h ago

Lithuania urges its citizens to leave Belarus

Kaunas Airport
20 h ago

Travel update: Lithuania ramps up restrictions for arrivals from India

The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
5
21 h ago

Baltic leaders condemn ‘state-backed terror attack’ by Minsk regime

5
Website for the opportunity passport
21 h ago

Lithuania's ‘opportunity passport’ – how to access it

A plane landing in Vilnius Airport
2021.05.24 11:20

Baltic airlines reroute flights to avoid Belarus airspace

The Ryanair flight that was forcibly diverted to Minsk arrives in Vilnius on Sunday.
8
2021.05.24 17:14

Lithuanian police question pilot who diverted to Minsk ‘after consulting Ryanair’

8
The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
2021.05.24 15:19

Lithuania bars airport access to carriers flying over Belarus

Lithuanian national football team
2021.05.24 16:00

Lithuania cancels football games in Minsk following plane incident

The plane that was diverted to Minsk earlier on Sunday arrives in Vilnius.
2021.05.24 11:46

Student of university in Vilnius among detainees on diverted flight

The Roop team in Eurovision
8
2021.05.24 17:40

The Roop on Eurovision results, UK snub, and alleged drug use on air – interview

8
Website for the opportunity passport
2021.05.24 13:39

Lithuania's ‘opportunity passport’ – how to access it

The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
2021.05.24 15:02

Lithuania urges its citizens to leave Belarus

The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk.
5
2021.05.24 13:57

Baltic leaders condemn ‘state-backed terror attack’ by Minsk regime

5
Kaunas Airport
2021.05.24 14:25

Travel update: Lithuania ramps up restrictions for arrivals from India