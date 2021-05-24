Lithuanian police question pilot who diverted to Minsk ‘after consulting Ryanair’

Lithuanian officers have questioned the pilot and several other people who were onboard the Ryanair flight, which was forcibly diverted to Minsk on Sunday in order to arrest a dissident and his partner.

"We've already questioned several dozen people who were aboard the flight, including crew members," Rolandas Kiškis, head of the Criminal Police Bureau, told reporters on Monday. "The plane is currently being inspected at the airport, which may take until the evening,"

Those questioned include the captain of the aircraft who "made the decision [to change course to Minsk] after consulting Ryanair's management", according to Kiskis.

A total of 126 passengers were aboard the flight from Athens, but only 121 of them arrived in Vilnius after the forced landing to Minsk, he said.

Read more: Baltic leaders condemn ‘state-backed terror attack’ by Minsk regime

The Ryanair flight from Athens arrives in Vilnius after being forcibly diverted to Minsk. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania’s officials previously said that 171 passengers were onboard.

Deputy Prosecutor General Gintas Ivanauskas added that publicly available information about the incident is close to what actually happened.

"We can't say that the information circulating in the public fully corresponds to what is being established during the investigation, but to a large extent, it does," he told reporters.

An investigation of this scale is likely to take quite a long time, according to the prosecutor.