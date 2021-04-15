News

2021.04.15 15:08

Baltic ministers visit Kyiv, discuss ‘red lines’ amid Russian escalation

LRT.lt2021.04.15 15:08
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine / AP

The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania visited Kyiv today to show solidarity amid the Russian military build-up around Ukraine's borders.

“The red line of Ukraine is the state border of Ukraine. If Russia crosses the red line it will have to suffer,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a news conference.

“Unlike in 2014, “the West did not waste time to react,” he added.

During the joint press conference, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that “the main Baltic message [...] is that Ukraine will never stand alone”.

“It is Russian Federation that has to stop its activities, move away troops, de-escalate the situation and get back [...] political track and negotiations [...] in Minsk and in the Normandy format,” he added.

“If the red lines are crossed, that means the political options are less viable [...] and then the consequences will follow,” said Landsbergis.

The Baltic ministers stressed that the European Union should be prepared to impose further sanctions on Russia due to its aggressive actions in the region.

In recent weeks, Russia has built up large number of troops around Ukraine’s borders, which has been condemned by Kyiv, as well as the European Union and NATO.

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
AP
D. Umbrasas/LRT
D. Umbrasas/LRT
D. Umbrasas/LRT
War in Ukraine
# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Politics# Defence# Baltics and Russia

