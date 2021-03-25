Baltics blacklist another 118 reps of Belarusian regime

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have put another 118 representatives of the Belarusian regime to their sanctions lists, banning them from coming to the Baltic states, Lithuania's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Lithuania, together with Estonia and Latvia, stand in solidarity with the people of Belarus, who are fighting for their freedom,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a statement.

“The regime’s supporters must realize that the response to the brutal use of force against peaceful citizens will be very strict and clear. Lithuania will certainly not stand aside," he added.

The 118 individuals work for the government and have contributed to the falsification of the election results in August last year, and are considered responsible for repressions and human rights abuses against the opposition.

Protests in Belarus / AP

A total of 274 Belarusian officials are currently blacklisted by the Baltic states.

"Belarus is fighting for its independence. It is a long, difficult road, but I have no doubt that the people of Belarus will achieve their goal,” Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė said in a statement.

“We in turn condemn the actions of those people who abuse their position and power, and use them against their fellow countrymen," she added.