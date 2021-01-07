Lithuanian prosecutors launch probe into oil spill at Orlen’s terminal

On Thursday, the regional prosecutor's office in Lithuania's western city of Klaipėda launched a pre-trial investigation into the recent oil spill at Būtingė terminal in the Baltic Sea.

"Based on preliminary data, some 480 litres of oil spilled into the Baltic Sea on December 28, 2020. Environmental damage is estimated at 26,000 euros," the prosecution service said in a statement.

The pre-trial investigation was launched over alleged violations of proper use and maintenance of equipment. The offence carries a fine, arrest or prison terms of up to six years.

Oil slick in the Baltic Sea. / R. Rumšienė/LRT

Lithuanian officials have previously expressed doubts about the company’s claims that only half a ton of crude had leaked into the Baltic Sea. During the incident, Lithuanian authorities had reported that the oil slick was around four kilometres long and some 100 metres wide.

The terminal is run by the Polish-owned operator Orlen Lietuva. It has been importing oil via Būtingė since 2006 after the company bought the country’s oil refinery near Mažeikiai, northwestern Lithuania.

