Lithuania among leaders in coronavirus testing, but has high mortality – ECDC

Lithuania is among European leaders in terms of coronavirus testing, but is faring much worse when it comes to mortality rates.

According to a press release by the Health Ministry, Lithuania ranked seventh among 31 European Union and European Economic Area countries (and the UK) in terms of tests per 100,000 people, based on data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Luxembourg was first, performing 11,300 tests per 100,000 people between November 16–22, followed by Cyprus (9,300) and Denmark (8,700). Over the period, Lithuania tested 2,800 people per population of 100,000. Latvia was ranked 14th and Poland, 29th.

Meanwhile Finland reported the lowest mortality among the EU/EEA countries (2.4 deaths per million people between November 9–22). Lithuania ranked 13th, reporting 61.2 deaths per million people over the two weeks. The Czech Republic ranked last with 226.7 deaths. The overall EU/EEA mortality rate was 95.3 per million people.

More results from the ECDC report is available here.