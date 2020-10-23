Vilnius, Kaunas and Klaipėda added to high-risk zone, face local quarantine

The cities of Vilnius, Kaunas and Klaipėda as well as five other municipalities have been included into the “red zone” of areas with high coronavirus infection rates, the Health Ministry announced on Friday night. These areas are facing local quarantines, though the decision has yet to be made.

Twelve other municipalities have been labeled red earlier this week under the government's new traffic light system that classes Lithuanian regions into three categories – red, yellow and green – according to the risk of infection. These municipalities are going into two-week quarantine as of Monday. The District of Raseiniai was quarantined earlier this month.

Twenty-one municipalities are currently labelled red, 26 are yellow and 13 remain in the green zone.

People in quarantined localities must wear facemasks in public places and not to congregate in groups bigger than five. Public sector employees are instructed to switch to telework whenever possible, while schools are moving teaching online (except primary classes). Rules to manage customer flows in shops and public transport also apply.

Hospital visits will also be restricted in the quarantined municipalities. Family members will only be allowed to visit terminal patients, children under 14 and patients in maternity wards.

According to the criteria approved by the government, municipalities fall into the red category if the number of new coronavirus cases confirmed over the last two weeks exceeds 50 per 100,000 people and the share of positive Covid-19 tests is over 4 percent.

To stay in the green category, municipalities need to keep their case count under 25 per 100,000 people and positive coronavirus tests under 4 percent.

The yellow category applies to those municipalities that have under 50 cases per 100,000 people, but more than 4 percent of positive tests, or between 25 and 150 cases if the share of positive tests is under 4 percent.

