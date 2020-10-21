Lithuania to put 12 municipalities under quarantine

The Lithuanian government has decided on a traffic light system to differentiate coronavirus restrictions across the country's municipalities. Twelve of them will be labeled red and put under local quarantines.

“In light of the unfavorable epidemiological coronavirus situation, we propose to introduce quarantine in Elektrėnai and the districts of Joniškis, Jurbarkas, Kelmė, Klaipėda, Kretinga, Marijampolė, Pasvalys, Plungė, Skuodas, Šiauliai and Švenčionys,” Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga told the cabinet.

Quarantine restrictions will come into effect on Monday and will last until November 9.

The measures include limiting the number of passengers allowed on public transport, imposing a ban on crowding in public places and requiring that people keep at least a two-metre distance from others.

Facemasks will be mandatory for everyone aged over six in all public indoor spaces, except while eating or drinking.

State and municipal institutions as well as businesses in the red areas are instructed to switch fully or partly to telework and limit the flows of customers.

Religious communities are asked to avoid big gatherings.