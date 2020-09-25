NATO 'concerned' about situation In Belarus, monitoring military drills

NATO is “concerned about the situation” in Belarus, the United Kingdom's Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart William Peach, chairman of the NATO Military Committee, said in Vilnius on Friday.

"We continue to monitor the exercise activities across regions where NATO has an interest," he told reporters on Friday.

Peach is the chief military advisor to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and is responsible for conveying military advice from the allied countries to the NATO's political decision-making structures.



In Vilnius, Peach also reiterated NATO's position that the Alliance “does not pose a threat to Belarus or Belarus people and we have no military build-up to do so”.

He also echoed Stoltenberg’s concerts about the violent crackdown against protesters.

United Kingdom's Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart William Peach, / AP

"General Secretary Mr Stoltenberg has called on the Belarus authorities to demonstrate respect for the freedom of speech and right of protest," he said.

During his official visit on Friday, Peach discussed common issues with Lithuania’s Defence Chief Valdemaras Rupšys.

Peach is scheduled to meet with Speaker of the Seimas Viktoras Pranckietis and visit the NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence and receive briefings on the regional security situation from the Lithuanian Armed Forces Defence Staff.



