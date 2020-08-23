Coronavirus update: 71 cases of Covid-19 over weekend

Lithuania’s authorities confirmed 30 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday and 41 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 2,635.

In all, 770 people are still ill with the virus and 1,766 have recovered. Eighty-four people have died, and 15 coronavirus-infected patients have died of other causes.

On Saturday. 27 people caught the virus after coming in contact with an infected person. Circumstances surrounding two new cases are currently unclear. One person in Lithuania contracted the virus in Uzbekistan.

On Sunday, 25 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Vilnius District, 10 in Kaunas District, and three in Utena District, two in Panevėžys District, and one in Klaipėda District. Two people in Lithuania contracted the virus in France, and one person became ill after returning from Russia.

In total, 3,386 people are currently in self-isolation. Since June 1, 166 cases have been contracted abroad.

A total of 607,132 tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in Lithuania so far, including 2,443 over the past 24 hours.



