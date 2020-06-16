Lithuania plans to roll out contact tracing app by August

Lithuania is planning to purchase a phone app to trace close contacts of coronavirus-infected people.

The government will launch procurement of the app, Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga told LRT RADIO.

“It was developed on the platform of two large Internet technology developers and allows tracing close contacts,” he said.

The app could be rolled out in August, but its use would be voluntary, according to Veryga.

As Lithuania is ending its quarantine on Wednesday, wearing facemasks in public will no longer be mandatory. However, Veryga called on people to continue wearing facemasks in shops and other crowded public places.