Lithuanian cafes no longer required to ensure 10 metres per customer

Lithuania’s government has removed the requirements for bars, cafes and restaurants to ensure a space of 10 square metres per customer during the coronavirus quarantine.

The previous rule made the prospects of reopening unfeasible for many businesses.

Catering establishments will no longer “have to limit the flow of people and ensure a space of at least 10 square metres per customer,” Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelius said on Monday.

“The basic requirement remains: no less than two-metre distances between tables,” he said. If special dividers are placed between tables, the distance can be reduced on one metre, he added.

Up to five people can sit at a single table, said Skvernelis, unless they are members of the same family.

Lithuania has proceeded with quarantine-easing measures on Monday, allowing dentists, indoor catering establishments, and more services to reopen.

