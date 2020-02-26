News

2020.02.26 15:00

Coronavirus: Lithuania declares state emergency

updated
LRT.lt2020.02.26 15:00
Millions of people are on lockdown in China after the breakout of coronavirus
Millions of people are on lockdown in China after the breakout of coronavirus / AP

Lithuania has on Wednesday declared a state emergency as a preventative measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the government, this will help coordinate the work of the responsible institutions, utilise equipment in state reserves, and also streamline other procedures.

Read more: Coronavirus: Lithuania may introduce Schengen border checks

Lithuanian Health Minister Algirdas Šešelgis said the situation in Lithuania is fully under control.

“The situation in Europe is quickly evolving,” he said. “There is an increasing number of areas affected by the virus, which may rise rapidly.”

The government will now review all recommendations issued to the residents in Lithuania. Some regulations will become mandatory.

More than 80,000 cases of the coronavirus have been registered and almost 2,700 people have died of the disease globally. 
More than 80,000 cases of the coronavirus have been registered and almost 2,700 people have died of the disease globally.  / AP

Finance Minister Vilius Šapoka said the state emergency status will allow institutions to communicate effectively and be flexible.

The government has allocated 150,000 euros to the Health Ministry to purchase protective equipment.

Lithuania will also set up a State Emergency Operations Center, headed by Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga, to coordinate efforts against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to BNS.

According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization, more than 80,000 cases of the coronavirus have been registered and almost 2,700 people have died of the disease globally.

Read more: Lithuania's tourists may get refunds for trips to China, northern Italy

Italy has called off its early carnival in Italy
Italy has called off its early carnival in Italy / AP

What is a ‘state emergency’?

The status allows appropriate institutions to utilise additional resources to ensure public safety.

For example, the procedure to use the state’s medical equipment resources will be simplified. The process to replenish supplies will also be easier, and will not require public procurement tenders.

The government can also make some recommendations mandatory.

The last time Lithuania declared a state emergency across the country was in July last year after a prolonged drought.

Read more: As spare parts dry up, Lithuanian businesses to feel coronavirus effects

Millions of people are on lockdown in China after the breakout of coronavirus
Italy has called off its early carnival in Italy
More than 80,000 cases of the coronavirus have been registered and almost 2,700 people have died of the disease globally. 
Millions of people are on lockdown in China after the breakout of coronavirus
Millions of people are on lockdown in China after the breakout of coronavirus
1 / 3AP
Italy has called off its early carnival in Italy
Italy has called off its early carnival in Italy
2 / 3AP
More than 80,000 cases of the coronavirus have been registered and almost 2,700 people have died of the disease globally. 
More than 80,000 cases of the coronavirus have been registered and almost 2,700 people have died of the disease globally. 
3 / 3AP
Millions of people are on lockdown in China after the breakout of coronavirus
Italy has called off its early carnival in Italy
More than 80,000 cases of the coronavirus have been registered and almost 2,700 people have died of the disease globally. 
# Society

Newest

Utenos Trikotažas is now producing tshirts for Greenpeace.

News

2020.02.26 14:31

Lithuanian textile firm first Greenpeace-vetted producer in the world

The investigation focused on Žukauskas' ability to continue working with classified information, and wasn't related to any crime or offence.

News

2020.02.26 11:01

Lithuania's Kaunas sacks police chief after security concerns

Hikvision and Dahua make up 40 percent of the global video surveillance market and their technologies are used widely across Europe.

News

2020.02.26 10:12

Chinese CCTVs in Lithuania's Kaunas raise security concerns

Coronavirus in Italy. According to the World Health Organization, there were 78,000 confirmed coronavirus cases globally as of Sunday, with the death toll reaching 2,462 people.

News

2020.02.26 09:27

Lithuania's tourists may get refunds for trips to China, northern Italy

Belarusians protest against what they say were rigged presidential elections in 2010. The demonstrations were suppressed by force.
6

News

2020.02.26 08:00

Lukashenko is lying to Lithuania and the West – opinion

6
Užgavėnės at the Žaliūkių mill near Šiauliai in northern Lithuania
15

News

2020.02.25 17:54

Užgavėnės: Lithuania's pancake day of oddities – photos

15
Search