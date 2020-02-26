Coronavirus: Lithuania declares state emergency

Lithuania has on Wednesday declared a state emergency as a preventative measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the government, this will help coordinate the work of the responsible institutions, utilise equipment in state reserves, and also streamline other procedures.



Lithuanian Health Minister Algirdas Šešelgis said the situation in Lithuania is fully under control.

“The situation in Europe is quickly evolving,” he said. “There is an increasing number of areas affected by the virus, which may rise rapidly.”

The government will now review all recommendations issued to the residents in Lithuania. Some regulations will become mandatory.

Finance Minister Vilius Šapoka said the state emergency status will allow institutions to communicate effectively and be flexible.

The government has allocated 150,000 euros to the Health Ministry to purchase protective equipment.



Lithuania will also set up a State Emergency Operations Center, headed by Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga, to coordinate efforts against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to BNS.



According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization, more than 80,000 cases of the coronavirus have been registered and almost 2,700 people have died of the disease globally.

What is a ‘state emergency’?

The status allows appropriate institutions to utilise additional resources to ensure public safety.

For example, the procedure to use the state’s medical equipment resources will be simplified. The process to replenish supplies will also be easier, and will not require public procurement tenders.

The government can also make some recommendations mandatory.

The last time Lithuania declared a state emergency across the country was in July last year after a prolonged drought.

