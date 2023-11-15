Lithuania bans transit of more dual-use goods

Naujienų srautas

The Lithuanian government on Wednesday updated the national list of controlled dual-use goods banned from being transported overland through Lithuania. 

The move comes in response to an increase in exports of goods from Lithuania to third countries last year and this year, with some of these goods ending up in Russia and Belarus.

“We are making every effort to reduce the technical capabilities of Russia and Belarus to conduct hostilities in Ukraine,” Economy and Innovation Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Back in June, we restricted exports of dual-use items that are being exported to Central Asian countries via Lithuania, Belarus, and Russia and that could be used for hostilities in Ukraine. As we see the need to reinforce our solutions, we are introducing additional restrictions,” she added.

The government resolution specifies that the list will also include machining centres, metal turning, drilling, boring, milling, threading machines, optical and semiconductor media, manganese dioxide, lithium-ion galvanic cells and batteries, vehicles for transporting goods, and barometers.

According to the ministry, these goods are used in the production of high-explosive projectiles for tanks, which are then used in the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, galvanic cells and batteries are among the main components in the production of military UAVs.

In June, the Lithuanian government banned the overland transportation of 57 groups of dual-use goods through Lithuania, mainly products with microelectronic and semiconductor components.

