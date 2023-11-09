Naujienų srautas

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at the Lithuanian parliament
News 24 min. ago

Lithuanian FM insists no change in Taiwan policy despite not meeting Taiwanese counterpart

Surfing pool
News 1 h ago

Lithuania’s Druskininkai to build indoor wave pool

Chinese restaurant (associative image)
News 4 h ago

After spat with Beijing, Lithuania is running out of Chinese chefs

LGBTQ+ flag
News 18 h ago

Lithuania looking for ways to react to ECHR ruling after Seimas rejects LGBTQ information law change

Ukrainian and European Union flags
News 18 h ago

Ukraine’s EU accession talks: what do they really mean?

Balticconnector pipeline linking Finland and Estonia
News 19 h ago

NATO defence plans include protection of Lithuanian strategic facilities – committee chair

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 20 h ago

Lithuania allocates €2m to Ukraine to address social consequences of war

Flags of Ukraine and the European Union
News 21 h ago

Lithuanian president welcomes EC decision on Ukraine, Moldova accession negotiations

Joseph Wu
News 22 h ago

Taiwanese foreign minister to visit Lithuania, won’t meet country’s leaders

Lithuanian troops in Rukla
News 1 d ago

New infrastructure for Lithuanian, allied troops to be built in Rukla – ministry

Air Baltic
News 1 d ago

Cancelled flight to Berlin angers Vilnius residents

Lithuanian Red Cross (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s National Defence Plan ‘better than no plan’ but lacking in clarity?

LGBTQ+ rally (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament rejects changes to controversial anti-LGBTQ information law

Gitanas Nausėda
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian president says repealing anti-LGBTQ law is ‘green light to denigrate family’

Installation in Vilnius expresses solidarity with Israeli hostages
News 1 d ago

Installation in Vilnius expresses solidarity with Israeli hostages

EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv
News 1 d ago

‘Very difficult’ discussions ahead on Ukraine’s EU membership – Lithuanian FM

News2023.11.09 11:58

Lithuanian FM insists no change in Taiwan policy despite not meeting Taiwanese counterpart

Modesta Gaučaitė, LRT.lt B
Modesta Gaučaitė, LRT.lt, BNS 2023.11.09 11:58
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at the Lithuanian parliament
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at the Lithuanian parliament / S. Lisauskas / BNS

As Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu is visiting Lithuania this week, conspicuously absent from the schedule is a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart. The latter insists it does not represent a shift from Vilnius’ pro-Taiwan policies.

On Thursday, Wu met with Lithuanian Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen and also held a meeting with other lawmakers.

“It is two good friends meeting with each other and sharing all kinds of things about bilateral relations. It was wonderful,” Wu told reporters.

Speaking with BNS, Čmilytė-Nielsen, who has recently visited Taiwan herself, thanked the minister for the warm welcome she received in Taipei.

“We discussed ways to further step up economic cooperation and support for Ukraine,” she said.

Wu also met with members of the parliamentary group for relations with Taiwan.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at the Lithuanian parliament
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at the Lithuanian parliament / S. Lisauskas / BNS

However, he is not meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis.

Lithuania’s current government has declared it is pursuing a “values-based” foreign policy, one of the key tenets of which has been striking closer ties with Taiwan. The island opened a representation office in Vilnius a year ago, triggering a diplomatic stand-off with Beijing which accused Lithuania of violating the one-China principle and subjected it to undeclared trade sanctions.

“Lithuania has a policy, a clear direction and that’s all I have to say on the matter,” Landsbergis told reporters on Thursday, asked why he is not meeting Wu.

Landsbergis said that he did not coordinate with Western partners about whether to meet with Wu.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at the Lithuanian parliament
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at the Lithuanian parliament / S. Lisauskas / BNS

“There is one-China policy that is often commented on and that defines the level of official communication [with Taiwan]. It has some room for manoeuvre. And it must have. That is why we insist that these are not, as colleagues call them, one-China principles, but a one-China policy that is set by each country,” Landsbergis said.

“For the most part, it is synchronised among Western countries. In other words, that we have an adequate framework within which we formulate that policy. The visiting guest is not from a country with which Lithuania has diplomatic relations. Nor is it from a country with which our closest partners would have diplomatic relations,” the Lithuanian foreign minister added.

According to him, Lithuania never intended to start diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius does not represent a change of that policy.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at the Lithuanian parliament
Joseph Wu
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at the Lithuanian parliament
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu at the Lithuanian parliament
# News# Baltics and China# Baltics and the World
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Surfing pool
1 h ago

Lithuania’s Druskininkai to build indoor wave pool

Chinese restaurant (associative image)
4 h ago

After spat with Beijing, Lithuania is running out of Chinese chefs

LGBTQ+ flag
18 h ago

Lithuania looking for ways to react to ECHR ruling after Seimas rejects LGBTQ information law change

Ukrainian and European Union flags
7
18 h ago

Ukraine’s EU accession talks: what do they really mean?

7
Balticconnector pipeline linking Finland and Estonia
19 h ago

NATO defence plans include protection of Lithuanian strategic facilities – committee chair

Russia's war in Ukraine
20 h ago

Lithuania allocates €2m to Ukraine to address social consequences of war

Flags of Ukraine and the European Union
21 h ago

Lithuanian president welcomes EC decision on Ukraine, Moldova accession negotiations

Joseph Wu
22 h ago

Taiwanese foreign minister to visit Lithuania, won’t meet country’s leaders

Lithuanian troops in Rukla
1 d ago

New infrastructure for Lithuanian, allied troops to be built in Rukla – ministry

Air Baltic
1 d ago

Cancelled flight to Berlin angers Vilnius residents

Joseph Wu
2023.11.08 13:30

Taiwanese foreign minister to visit Lithuania, won’t meet country’s leaders

LGBTQ+ flag
2023.11.08 17:35

Lithuania looking for ways to react to ECHR ruling after Seimas rejects LGBTQ information law change

Ukrainian and European Union flags
7
2023.11.08 17:31

Ukraine’s EU accession talks: what do they really mean?

7
Balticconnector pipeline linking Finland and Estonia
2023.11.08 16:53

NATO defence plans include protection of Lithuanian strategic facilities – committee chair

Chinese restaurant (associative image)
2023.11.09 08:00

After spat with Beijing, Lithuania is running out of Chinese chefs

Flags of Ukraine and the European Union
2023.11.08 15:15

Lithuanian president welcomes EC decision on Ukraine, Moldova accession negotiations

Russia's war in Ukraine
2023.11.08 16:04

Lithuania allocates €2m to Ukraine to address social consequences of war

Surfing pool
2023.11.09 10:40

Lithuania’s Druskininkai to build indoor wave pool