Balticconnector pipeline linking Finland and Estonia
News 6 min. ago

NATO defence plans include protection of Lithuanian strategic facilities – committee chair

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 55 min. ago

Lithuania allocates €2m to Ukraine to address social consequences of war

Flags of Ukraine and the European Union
News 1 h ago

Lithuanian president welcomes EC decision on Ukraine, Moldova accession negotiations

Joseph Wu
News 3 h ago

Taiwanese foreign minister to visit Lithuania, won’t meet country’s leaders

Lithuanian troops in Rukla
News 5 h ago

New infrastructure for Lithuanian, allied troops to be built in Rukla – ministry

Air Baltic
News 6 h ago

Cancelled flight to Berlin angers Vilnius residents

Lithuanian Red Cross (associative image)
News 8 h ago

Lithuania’s National Defence Plan ‘better than no plan’ but lacking in clarity?

LGBTQ+ rally (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian parliament rejects changes to controversial anti-LGBTQ information law

Gitanas Nausėda
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian president says repealing anti-LGBTQ law is ‘green light to denigrate family’

Installation in Vilnius expresses solidarity with Israeli hostages
News 1 d ago

Installation in Vilnius expresses solidarity with Israeli hostages

EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv
News 1 d ago

‘Very difficult’ discussions ahead on Ukraine’s EU membership – Lithuanian FM

Luxury car (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian railway co detects possible sanctions evasion scheme to ship luxury cars to Russia

German troops in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Berlin expects to form ‘Lithuanian Brigade’ by 2028

Electric water bus in Klaipėda
News 1 d ago

‘Exceeded expectations’: Klaipėda to expand its river bus service

Konstitucijos Avenue in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

Lithuania desperate to attract more foreign banks – but none are coming

Vilius Šiliauskas
News 2 d ago

Former Kaunas administration director fined €70,000 for corruption

News2023.11.08 16:53

NATO defence plans include protection of Lithuanian strategic facilities – committee chair

SB
Sniegė Balčiūnaitė, BNS 2023.11.08 16:53
Balticconnector pipeline linking Finland and Estonia
Balticconnector pipeline linking Finland and Estonia / Vida Press

NATO’s defence plans include strategic facilities in Lithuania that would be protected in the event of war, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, chair of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defence (NSGK), has said. 

“The key news is that NATO’s defence plans provide for the protection of Lithuania’s strategic facilities and that NATO would allocate resources to do so,” Kasčiūnas told BNS on Wednesday after the NSGK meeting held to discuss NATO’s protection of Lithuanian critical infrastructure.

“NATO’s capabilities would be activated during a state of war,” he said, stressing that the protection would be applied in case of suspected threats or in the event of hostile movements near Lithuania's border.

Concerns over the security of critical infrastructure were raised in October when it emerged that a leak in the Balticconnector pipeline linking Finland and Estonia was likely caused by external activities, raising suspicions of Russian involvement.

Balticconnector pipeline linking Finland and Estonia
Laurynas Kasčiūnas
