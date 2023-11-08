NATO defence plans include protection of Lithuanian strategic facilities – committee chair

NATO’s defence plans include strategic facilities in Lithuania that would be protected in the event of war, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, chair of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defence (NSGK), has said.

“The key news is that NATO’s defence plans provide for the protection of Lithuania’s strategic facilities and that NATO would allocate resources to do so,” Kasčiūnas told BNS on Wednesday after the NSGK meeting held to discuss NATO’s protection of Lithuanian critical infrastructure.

“NATO’s capabilities would be activated during a state of war,” he said, stressing that the protection would be applied in case of suspected threats or in the event of hostile movements near Lithuania's border.

Concerns over the security of critical infrastructure were raised in October when it emerged that a leak in the Balticconnector pipeline linking Finland and Estonia was likely caused by external activities, raising suspicions of Russian involvement.