Naujienų srautas

Michał Rudnicki
News 42 min. ago

Orlen Lithuania fires its CEO Michał Rudnicki

Minsk, Belarus
News 1 h ago

Over dozen Lithuanian nationals detained or imprisoned in Belarus – MFA

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner
News 2 h ago

Indirect brigade infrastructure is Lithuania’s responsibility, says German minister in Vilnius

Lithuanian Armed Forces
News 2 h ago

Lithuania to spend €3bn on military stockpiles over next decade

Skyscrapers of Vilnius
News 4 h ago

Foreign banks interested in entering Lithuania – finance minister

Kvarksė the crow
News 5 h ago

Panevėžys woman makes friends with crow

Red Army monument (associative image)
News 6 h ago

Lithuania’s Šiauliai considers removing Soviet soldiers’ remains from town centre

Firefighters (associative image)
News 8 h ago

Two people perish during fire at Vilnius retirement home

All Souls' Day
News 10 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Halloween special

Bison in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Park in Lithuania releases bison into the wild

Bookshop (associative image)
News 1 d ago

The Baltic states: Five essential reads

Autumn in Vilnius
News 2 d ago

Autumn colours in Vilnius – photos

Archeology (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Burials in water and trees – death culture in pre-Christian Lithuania

Kamilė Šeraitė
News 3 d ago

Russia puts Vilnius councillor on wanted list

Vytautas Bakas
News 3 d ago

Lithuanian Seimas decides to investigate the ‘whistleblower affair’

Klaipėda (associative image)
News 3 d ago

Lithuania’s GDP contracted 0.1% in third quarter

News2023.11.03 17:20

Over dozen Lithuanian nationals detained or imprisoned in Belarus – MFA

B
BNS 2023.11.03 17:20
Minsk, Belarus
Minsk, Belarus / AP

Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry says it has information about more than a dozen Lithuanian citizens detained or serving sentences in Belarus, Delfi.lt reports.

“Right now, we have information on more than a dozen Lithuanian citizens detained or serving sentences in Belarus. The Belarusian authorities do not always immediately inform the Lithuanian authorities about the cases of detention of Lithuanian citizens,” the ministry told the website on Friday.

Lithuanian citizens may also be illegally detained in Belarus, the ministry pointed out, adding that Latvia also reported some time ago about the detention of its citizens.

The Foreign Ministry also said that the Belarusian authorities stepped up hostile and provocative actions against Lithuanian citizens. It warns that Lithuanian citizens may also be detained unlawfully in Belarus. Lithuanian citizens are urged not to travel to Belarus and to leave immediately if they are now in the country.

# News# Baltics and the World
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Michał Rudnicki
42 min. ago

Orlen Lithuania fires its CEO Michał Rudnicki

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner
2 h ago

Indirect brigade infrastructure is Lithuania’s responsibility, says German minister in Vilnius

Lithuanian Armed Forces
2 h ago

Lithuania to spend €3bn on military stockpiles over next decade

Skyscrapers of Vilnius
4 h ago

Foreign banks interested in entering Lithuania – finance minister

Kvarksė the crow
5 h ago

Panevėžys woman makes friends with crow

Red Army monument (associative image)
6 h ago

Lithuania’s Šiauliai considers removing Soviet soldiers’ remains from town centre

Firefighters (associative image)
8 h ago

Two people perish during fire at Vilnius retirement home

All Souls' Day
10 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Halloween special

Bison in Lithuania
1 d ago

Park in Lithuania releases bison into the wild

Bookshop (associative image)
1 d ago

The Baltic states: Five essential reads

All Souls' Day
2023.11.03 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Halloween special

Kvarksė the crow
2023.11.03 13:07

Panevėžys woman makes friends with crow

Firefighters (associative image)
2023.11.03 09:44

Two people perish during fire at Vilnius retirement home

Red Army monument (associative image)
2023.11.03 11:36

Lithuania’s Šiauliai considers removing Soviet soldiers’ remains from town centre

Michał Rudnicki
2023.11.03 17:41

Orlen Lithuania fires its CEO Michał Rudnicki

Skyscrapers of Vilnius
2023.11.03 14:21

Foreign banks interested in entering Lithuania – finance minister

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner
2023.11.03 16:09

Indirect brigade infrastructure is Lithuania’s responsibility, says German minister in Vilnius

Lithuanian Armed Forces
2023.11.03 15:24

Lithuania to spend €3bn on military stockpiles over next decade