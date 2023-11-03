Over dozen Lithuanian nationals detained or imprisoned in Belarus – MFA

Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry says it has information about more than a dozen Lithuanian citizens detained or serving sentences in Belarus, Delfi.lt reports.

“Right now, we have information on more than a dozen Lithuanian citizens detained or serving sentences in Belarus. The Belarusian authorities do not always immediately inform the Lithuanian authorities about the cases of detention of Lithuanian citizens,” the ministry told the website on Friday.

Lithuanian citizens may also be illegally detained in Belarus, the ministry pointed out, adding that Latvia also reported some time ago about the detention of its citizens.

The Foreign Ministry also said that the Belarusian authorities stepped up hostile and provocative actions against Lithuanian citizens. It warns that Lithuanian citizens may also be detained unlawfully in Belarus. Lithuanian citizens are urged not to travel to Belarus and to leave immediately if they are now in the country.