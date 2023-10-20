Naujienų srautas

Lithuanian and German troops
News 1 min. ago

Most of German brigade to be deployed in Lithuania in 2026 – ministry

Margarita Drobiazko
News 35 min. ago

Lithuania divided after Russian ice skater stripped of citizenship – poll

Vilnius Airport
News 1 h ago

Lithuania's Tez Tour suspends flights to Sinai Peninsula, Sharm el-Sheikh

Borodyanka, Ukraine.
News 2 h ago

Lithuania, Borodyanka, Bucha agree to develop 3D urban planning tool to rebuild Ukraine

The Baltic Sea near Estonia (associative image)
News 5 h ago

NATO boosts Baltic Sea patrols after pipeline incident

Ed Sheeran
News 6 h ago

Ed Sheeran announces upcoming gig in Lithuania

Lithuania-Serbia football game
News 6 h ago

UEFA fines Lithuania for anti-Putin chant, players urge fans to carry on

The Machines of Leonardo da Vinci
News 6 h ago

Exhibition of reconstructed Leonardo da Vinci inventions comes to Vilnius

Children leave school following bomb threats, October 2023.
News 8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Bomb scare

NATO flag
News 23 h ago

Lithuania invites Czech Republic to join NATO Rotational Air Defence Model

Jonas Ohman
News 23 h ago

Blue/Yellow launches new project to raise €10m for Ukraine

Ukrainians shelter in a metro station.
News 1 d ago

Vilnius revisits metro idea due to war fears

Ukrainian flag (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Two Hungarians face fines for desecrating Ukrainian flag in Vilnius

Gitanas Nausėda
News 1 d ago

Nausėda strongly leads presidential opinion polls in Lithuania

Bomb threats in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

No new bomb threaths received in Lithuania – official

Vilnius Airport
News 1 d ago

Moscow-bound plane lands in Vilnius

News2023.10.20 16:00

Lithuania divided after Russian ice skater stripped of citizenship – poll

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.10.20 16:00
Margarita Drobiazko
Margarita Drobiazko / T. Biliūnas/BNS

More than half of people in Lithuania oppose the move to revoke the country’s citizenship given to a Russian ice skater, Margarita Drobiazko, according to a poll conducted earlier this month.

The survey commissioned by LRT showed that 51 percent of the respondents opposed the decision to revoke Drobiazko’s citizenship, while 35 percent backed the move. Meanwhile, 14 percent of respondents did not have an opinion or did not want to answer the question.

Drobiazko sparked an outcry in the country after she participated in an ice show with her Lithuanian husband, Povilas Vanages, in Sochi on August 9 last year. Later, the duo continued to attend events organised by Tatyana Navka, wife of the Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov. Both were sanctioned by Washington for their close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Drobiazko was granted Lithuanian citizenship by exception 30 years ago for her sporting achievements. During her career, she has won bronze medals together with Vanagas at the world and European ice skating championships and represented Lithuania in five Olympic games. They now reside in Russia.

Further reading

News

2023.09.15 16:39

President strips Russian ice dancer Drobiazko of Lithuanian citizenship

"Stripping Drobiazko of her citizenship is an act of political populism," said Dainius Žalimas, former president of Lithuania’s Constitutional Court and dean of the law faculty at the Vytautas Magnus University.

"Our state is very weak if it decides to fight imaginary threats to national security by adopting a special law on her, applying it retrospectively, and stripping her of citizenship," he told LRT.lt.

Margarita Drobiazko, Povilas Vanagas
Margarita Drobiazko, Povilas Vanagas / T. Biliūnas/BNS

Although he claimed that Drobiazko’s behaviour was “immoral”, Žalimas said that “not every immoral behaviour leads to deprivation of citizenship”.
He added that Lithuania had opted for the same path as the Minsk regime.

“I have said all along that this is the Lukashenko way. [Belarus’ authoritarian leader Alexander] Lukashenko has imposed the same citizenship law,” said Žalimas.

Meanwhile, MP Dalia Asanavičiūtė, who helped draft the legal amendments that paved the way for Drobiazko to lose her citizenship, defended the move.

“I think that such repeated actions by Drobiazko show her [pro-Kremlin] position. Therefore, I support this final decision. I believe that a citizen of Lithuania, whether by birth or by exception, must be equally loyal to the state. Responsibility must also be the same,” she told LRT.

Previously, Drobiazko issued a public statement, denying she was playing a part in pro-Russian propaganda.

“Together with my husband, my ice-skating partner and selfless Lithuanian patriot Povilas, we carry the light of culture and goodness as much as we can," she said.

Further reading

News

2023.09.13 09:58

Ice dancer Drobiazko defends herself in open letter as commission looks to revoke her Lithuanian citizenship

Margarita Drobiazko
Margarita Drobiazko
Margarita Drobiazko, Povilas Vanagas
# Society# Baltics and Russia
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Lithuanian and German troops
3 min. ago

Most of German brigade to be deployed in Lithuania in 2026 – ministry

Vilnius Airport
1 h ago

Lithuania's Tez Tour suspends flights to Sinai Peninsula, Sharm el-Sheikh

Borodyanka, Ukraine.
2 h ago

Lithuania, Borodyanka, Bucha agree to develop 3D urban planning tool to rebuild Ukraine

The Baltic Sea near Estonia (associative image)
5 h ago

NATO boosts Baltic Sea patrols after pipeline incident

Ed Sheeran
6 h ago

Ed Sheeran announces upcoming gig in Lithuania

Lithuania-Serbia football game
6 h ago

UEFA fines Lithuania for anti-Putin chant, players urge fans to carry on

The Machines of Leonardo da Vinci
5
6 h ago

Exhibition of reconstructed Leonardo da Vinci inventions comes to Vilnius

5
Children leave school following bomb threats, October 2023.
8 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Bomb scare

NATO flag
23 h ago

Lithuania invites Czech Republic to join NATO Rotational Air Defence Model

Jonas Ohman
23 h ago

Blue/Yellow launches new project to raise €10m for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran
2023.10.20 10:30

Ed Sheeran announces upcoming gig in Lithuania

Lithuania-Serbia football game
2023.10.20 10:18

UEFA fines Lithuania for anti-Putin chant, players urge fans to carry on

Children leave school following bomb threats, October 2023.
2023.10.20 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Bomb scare

Jonas Ohman
2023.10.19 16:58

Blue/Yellow launches new project to raise €10m for Ukraine

NATO flag
2023.10.19 17:18

Lithuania invites Czech Republic to join NATO Rotational Air Defence Model

The Baltic Sea near Estonia (associative image)
2023.10.20 11:16

NATO boosts Baltic Sea patrols after pipeline incident

The Machines of Leonardo da Vinci
5
2023.10.20 09:51

Exhibition of reconstructed Leonardo da Vinci inventions comes to Vilnius

5
Borodyanka, Ukraine.
2023.10.20 14:30

Lithuania, Borodyanka, Bucha agree to develop 3D urban planning tool to rebuild Ukraine

Vilnius Airport
2023.10.20 15:35

Lithuania's Tez Tour suspends flights to Sinai Peninsula, Sharm el-Sheikh

Lithuanian and German troops
2023.10.20 16:34

Most of German brigade to be deployed in Lithuania in 2026 – ministry