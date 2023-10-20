Lithuania, Borodyanka, Bucha agree to develop 3D urban planning tool to rebuild Ukraine

Lithuania and the Ukrainian towns of Borodyanka and Bucha, which have been significantly damaged during the Russian invasion, have agreed to develop a 3D urban planning tool to help rebuild Ukraine's destroyed cities.

The memorandum was by Lithuanian Environment Minister Simonas Gentvilas, Viktor Romaniuk, a representative of Borodyanka's local council, and Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk, the Environment Ministry said on Friday.

"The project launch is very timely as Ukrainian cities affected by the war are starting to develop new master plans,” said Lithuanian Environment Minister Simonas Gentvilas.

“The smart solution offered by Lithuania, the digital tool, facilitates this process, saves time and resources, increases transparency and builds trust among citizens. Moreover, it can be given to any other city in Ukraine, avoiding the risk of physical destruction," he added.

Borodyanka, Ukraine. / AP

The project will be implemented by the Construction Sector Development Agency. It will see the creation of a platform that will allow having 3D images of not only the ongoing but also planned construction projects in Borodyanka and Bucha.

According to Aidas Vaičiulis, director of the CSDA, this tool will be convenient for all those who will contribute to the reconstruction of the destroyed cities, both in terms of design and construction work.

The first project phase will see the development of a digital platform and the collection and uploading of 3D images of cities. These will be used as a basis for the development of a 3D planning tool tailored to Ukrainian cities.

The 3D urban planning tool is expected to be developed by the second quarter of 2024.