Borodyanka, Ukraine.
News 23 min. ago

Lithuania, Borodyanka, Bucha agree to develop 3D urban planning tool to rebuild Ukraine

The Baltic Sea near Estonia (associative image)
News 3 h ago

NATO boosts Baltic Sea patrols after pipeline incident

Ed Sheeran
News 4 h ago

Ed Sheeran announces upcoming gig in Lithuania

Lithuania-Serbia football game
News 4 h ago

UEFA fines Lithuania for anti-Putin chant, players urge fans to carry on

The Machines of Leonardo da Vinci
News 5 h ago

Exhibition of reconstructed Leonardo da Vinci inventions comes to Vilnius

Children leave school following bomb threats, October 2023.
News 6 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Bomb scare

NATO flag
News 21 h ago

Lithuania invites Czech Republic to join NATO Rotational Air Defence Model

Jonas Ohman
News 21 h ago

Blue/Yellow launches new project to raise €10m for Ukraine

Ukrainians shelter in a metro station.
News 22 h ago

Vilnius revisits metro idea due to war fears

Ukrainian flag (associative image)
News 22 h ago

Two Hungarians face fines for desecrating Ukrainian flag in Vilnius

Gitanas Nausėda
News 1 d ago

Nausėda strongly leads presidential opinion polls in Lithuania

Bomb threats in Vilnius
News 1 d ago

No new bomb threaths received in Lithuania – official

Vilnius Airport
News 1 d ago

Moscow-bound plane lands in Vilnius

People in Vilnius march in solidarity with Gaza
News 1 d ago

People in Vilnius march in solidarity with Gaza

War in Ukraine (associative image)
News 1 d ago

‘We will lose half of Vilnius.’ Can Lithuania withstand an attack?

Elections in Poland (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Poland: Wind of change?

Lithuania, Borodyanka, Bucha agree to develop 3D urban planning tool to rebuild Ukraine

BNS 2023.10.20 14:30
Lithuania and the Ukrainian towns of Borodyanka and Bucha, which have been significantly damaged during the Russian invasion, have agreed to develop a 3D urban planning tool to help rebuild Ukraine's destroyed cities.

The memorandum was by Lithuanian Environment Minister Simonas Gentvilas, Viktor Romaniuk, a representative of Borodyanka's local council, and Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk, the Environment Ministry said on Friday.

"The project launch is very timely as Ukrainian cities affected by the war are starting to develop new master plans,” said Lithuanian Environment Minister Simonas Gentvilas.

“The smart solution offered by Lithuania, the digital tool, facilitates this process, saves time and resources, increases transparency and builds trust among citizens. Moreover, it can be given to any other city in Ukraine, avoiding the risk of physical destruction," he added.

The project will be implemented by the Construction Sector Development Agency. It will see the creation of a platform that will allow having 3D images of not only the ongoing but also planned construction projects in Borodyanka and Bucha.

According to Aidas Vaičiulis, director of the CSDA, this tool will be convenient for all those who will contribute to the reconstruction of the destroyed cities, both in terms of design and construction work.

The first project phase will see the development of a digital platform and the collection and uploading of 3D images of cities. These will be used as a basis for the development of a 3D planning tool tailored to Ukrainian cities.

The 3D urban planning tool is expected to be developed by the second quarter of 2024.

LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

