Blue/Yellow launches new project to raise €10m for Ukraine

The Blue/Yellow NGO has launched a new digital instrument to raise 10 million euros for Ukraine, the organisation said on Thursday.

The Digital UA Soldiers project will allow every Ukrainian supporter in Lithuania and around the world to have their own digital soldier on the project’s online platform. All raised funds will become real support for Ukraine in the form of drones, optics, night vision devices, vehicles, and other aid.

“The majority of people have become accustomed to the war situation in Ukraine, so as the largest NGO supporting Ukraine in Western Europe, we have to find new ways to encourage both Lithuanians and foreigners to financially support its fight. Our new Digital UA Soldiers projects is one of these ways,” said Laura Paukštė, director of Blue/Yellow.

The organisation aims to raise at least 1 million for Ukraine by the end of the year, while the overall target is to raise 10 million euros. According to Blue/Yellow, if the project proves successful abroad, the amount could be increased.

The focus of the Digital UA Soldiers project is to allow people to get involved in supporting Ukraine in the form of a game. Anyone can become the owner of a personal virtual Ukrainian soldier by donating any amount of money and choosing where in Ukraine the soldier will be deployed.

“It’s important to underline that we hope to attract the attention of foreign countries and their populations. Everyone can get involved, and it’s also a great way to educate children about the importance of defending their country. Businesses can get involved too by purchasing digital soldiers in their name,” said Blue/Yellow co-founder Jonas Ohman says.

Blue/Yellow has been supporting Ukraine’s fight for freedom since 2014. The organisation says it has raised around 65 million euros for the Ukrainian people since the beginning of the Russian invasion in late February 2022.