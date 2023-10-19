Naujienų srautas

Jonas Ohman
News 4 min. ago

Blue/Yellow launches new project to raise €10m for Ukraine

Ukrainians shelter in a metro station.
News 32 min. ago

Vilnius revisits metro idea due to war fears

Ukrainian flag (associative image)
News 49 min. ago

Two Hungarians face fines for desecrating Ukrainian flag in Vilnius

Gitanas Nausėda
News 2 h ago

Nausėda strongly leads presidential opinion polls in Lithuania

Bomb threats in Vilnius
News 6 h ago

No new bomb threaths received in Lithuania – official

Vilnius Airport
News 7 h ago

Moscow-bound plane lands in Vilnius

Israel's strikes on Gaza
News 7 h ago

Protest march to be staged in Vilnius to show solidarity with Gaza

War in Ukraine (associative image)
News 9 h ago

‘We will lose half of Vilnius.’ Can Lithuania withstand an attack?

Elections in Poland (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Poland: Wind of change?

Vilnius (associative image)
News 1 d ago

EC will ask Lithuania to explain bank solidarity levy

German Leopard tank
News 1 d ago

Leopard tanks damaged in Ukraine undergo repairs in Lithuania

Kybartai Foreigners’ Registration Centre
News 1 d ago

Lithuania held migrants in inhumane conditions, Seimas ombudsperson tells ECHR

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
News 1 d ago

Decision to recall London ambassador creates flawed situation, says president

Police (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Institutions in Lithuania again receive bomb threats

War in Israel (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Interview with Israeli photographer: ‘We are hearing calls to erase Gaza’

Remote work (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Lithuania ranks 8th among top countries for remote work

News2023.10.19 16:58

Blue/Yellow launches new project to raise €10m for Ukraine

B
BNS 2023.10.19 16:58
Jonas Ohman
Jonas Ohman / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The Blue/Yellow NGO has launched a new digital instrument to raise 10 million euros for Ukraine, the organisation said on Thursday.

The Digital UA Soldiers project will allow every Ukrainian supporter in Lithuania and around the world to have their own digital soldier on the project’s online platform. All raised funds will become real support for Ukraine in the form of drones, optics, night vision devices, vehicles, and other aid.

“The majority of people have become accustomed to the war situation in Ukraine, so as the largest NGO supporting Ukraine in Western Europe, we have to find new ways to encourage both Lithuanians and foreigners to financially support its fight. Our new Digital UA Soldiers projects is one of these ways,” said Laura Paukštė, director of Blue/Yellow.

The organisation aims to raise at least 1 million for Ukraine by the end of the year, while the overall target is to raise 10 million euros. According to Blue/Yellow, if the project proves successful abroad, the amount could be increased.

The focus of the Digital UA Soldiers project is to allow people to get involved in supporting Ukraine in the form of a game. Anyone can become the owner of a personal virtual Ukrainian soldier by donating any amount of money and choosing where in Ukraine the soldier will be deployed.

“It’s important to underline that we hope to attract the attention of foreign countries and their populations. Everyone can get involved, and it’s also a great way to educate children about the importance of defending their country. Businesses can get involved too by purchasing digital soldiers in their name,” said Blue/Yellow co-founder Jonas Ohman says.

Blue/Yellow has been supporting Ukraine’s fight for freedom since 2014. The organisation says it has raised around 65 million euros for the Ukrainian people since the beginning of the Russian invasion in late February 2022.

