Naujienų srautas

German Leopard tank
News 29 min. ago

Leopard tanks damaged in Ukraine undergo repairs in Lithuania

Kybartai Foreigners’ Registration Centre
News 1 h ago

Lithuania held migrants in inhumane conditions, Seimas ombudsperson tells ECHR

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
News 3 h ago

Decision to recall London ambassador creates flawed situation, says president

Police (associative image)
News 4 h ago

Institutions in Lithuania again receive bomb threats

War in Israel (associative image)
News 5 h ago

Interview with Israeli photographer: ‘We are hearing calls to erase Gaza’

Remote work (associative image)
News 20 h ago

Lithuania ranks 8th among top countries for remote work

Moldova
News 21 h ago

Lithuania offers assistance to Moldova in developing national crisis management model

The Lithuanian Red Cross
News 22 h ago

Red Cross opens humanitarian aid line in Lithuania

Police inspecting institutions for possible explosives
News 22 h ago

Threat assessment carried out, no risks found – Lithuanian minister on bomb threats

Poverty (associative image)
News 23 h ago

Poverty risk level in Lithuania expected to fall

Colonel Giovanni Trebisonda
News 1 d ago

New Italian defence attaché accredited to Baltics

The Lithuanian military
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian government fails to keep to agreed military expansion plans – adviser

School (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Schools, kindergartens in Lithuania continue to receive bomb threats

Lithuanian passport (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s dual citizenship referendum – meaning and myths

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian FM recalls London ambassador for consultations

Litexpo after Vilnius NATO Summit
News 1 d ago

Procurement for Vilnius NATO Summit did not meet transparency standards – service

News2023.10.18 12:56

Leopard tanks damaged in Ukraine undergo repairs in Lithuania

LRT.lt
LRT.lt 2023.10.18 12:56
German Leopard tank
German Leopard tank / Ž. Gedvila/BNS

The Lithuanian Armed Forces have started repairing German-made Leopard tanks damaged in combat in Ukraine, the Defence Ministry has said. 

“Tanks will be returned to the battlefield once their technical capability is restored,” the ministry wrote on X.

Earlier, Vilnius repaired and returned to Ukraine German PzH2000 self-propelled Howitzers damaged in combat.

Lithuanian specialists also trained the first group of 18 Ukrainian mechanics to repair the howitzers, “which lose their technical characteristics due to intensive use”, according to the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

# News# Baltics and the World
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Kybartai Foreigners’ Registration Centre
1 h ago

Lithuania held migrants in inhumane conditions, Seimas ombudsperson tells ECHR

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
3 h ago

Decision to recall London ambassador creates flawed situation, says president

updated
Police (associative image)
4 h ago

Institutions in Lithuania again receive bomb threats

updated
War in Israel (associative image)
5 h ago

Interview with Israeli photographer: ‘We are hearing calls to erase Gaza’

Remote work (associative image)
20 h ago

Lithuania ranks 8th among top countries for remote work

Moldova
21 h ago

Lithuania offers assistance to Moldova in developing national crisis management model

The Lithuanian Red Cross
22 h ago

Red Cross opens humanitarian aid line in Lithuania

Police inspecting institutions for possible explosives
22 h ago

Threat assessment carried out, no risks found – Lithuanian minister on bomb threats

Poverty (associative image)
23 h ago

Poverty risk level in Lithuania expected to fall

Colonel Giovanni Trebisonda
1 d ago

New Italian defence attaché accredited to Baltics

Remote work (associative image)
2023.10.17 16:27

Lithuania ranks 8th among top countries for remote work

Police inspecting institutions for possible explosives
2023.10.17 14:38

Threat assessment carried out, no risks found – Lithuanian minister on bomb threats

Police (associative image)
2023.10.18 09:25

Institutions in Lithuania again receive bomb threats

updated
The Lithuanian Red Cross
2023.10.17 15:24

Red Cross opens humanitarian aid line in Lithuania

Poverty (associative image)
2023.10.17 13:47

Poverty risk level in Lithuania expected to fall

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
2023.10.18 10:13

Decision to recall London ambassador creates flawed situation, says president

updated
War in Israel (associative image)
2023.10.18 08:00

Interview with Israeli photographer: ‘We are hearing calls to erase Gaza’

Moldova
2023.10.17 16:00

Lithuania offers assistance to Moldova in developing national crisis management model

Kybartai Foreigners’ Registration Centre
2023.10.18 12:15

Lithuania held migrants in inhumane conditions, Seimas ombudsperson tells ECHR