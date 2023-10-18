Leopard tanks damaged in Ukraine undergo repairs in Lithuania

The Lithuanian Armed Forces have started repairing German-made Leopard tanks damaged in combat in Ukraine, the Defence Ministry has said.

“Tanks will be returned to the battlefield once their technical capability is restored,” the ministry wrote on X.

🇱🇹 @LTU_Army, together with the German defence industry in Lithuania, have started repairing 🇩🇪Leopard tanks brought back from combat operations in Ukraine. Tanks will be returned to the battlefield once their technical capability is restored.



Earlier, Vilnius repaired and returned to Ukraine German PzH2000 self-propelled Howitzers damaged in combat.

Lithuanian specialists also trained the first group of 18 Ukrainian mechanics to repair the howitzers, “which lose their technical characteristics due to intensive use”, according to the Lithuanian Armed Forces.