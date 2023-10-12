Naujienų srautas

Algirdas Švanys
News 17 min. ago

Lithuanian father who took his daughter to Russia to stand trial for illegal border crossing in Kaliningrad

The Lithuanian Armed Forces’ Spartan aircraft evacuated a group of Lithuanian citizens from Israel to Turkey
News 37 min. ago

Military plane airlifts 29 Lithuanian citizens from Israel to Turkey

Drug use (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Is drug use among Lithuanian teenagers indeed on the rise?

West Bank
News 16 h ago

Three mixed Lithuanian-Palestinian families are in West Bank – Ramallah office

China flag
News 17 h ago

Lithuanian opposition unsuccessfully contests China’s inclusion in unreliable supplier list

Lithuanian Post
News 17 h ago

Lithuanian Post stops mail deliveries to Israel

Šiaulių bankas
News 18 h ago

Lithuania’s Šiaulių Bankas suspends card payments in Belarus

Belarusian passport
News 18 h ago

Lithuanian ministry suggests longer residence permits for Belarusians

A charter flight carrying over 140 people from Israel landed in Vilnius on Wednesday
News 20 h ago

Charter flight brings 97 Lithuanians from Israel, military plane sent for further evacuations

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
News 20 h ago

Lithuanian parliament approves speaker’s trip to Taiwan despite opposition

The Baltic Sea near Estonia (associative image)
News 23 h ago

Lithuanian minister calls for additional protection of Baltic Sea pipelines

Tel Aviv, Israel
News 23 h ago

Lithuanian citizens advised against travel to Israel, Palestine

Vilnius Airport (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Charter flight with 97 Lithuanian citizens departs Tel Aviv

Wizz Air plane in Vilnius Airport
News 1 d ago

Ban on cheap flight tickets in EU would be felt in Baltics

Clint Eastwood
News 1 d ago

Clint Eastwood won’t get €50,000 from liquidated Lithuanian company

The Baltic Sea (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Gas leak forces Finland-Estonia pipeline shutdown, sabotage not ruled out

News2023.10.12 09:38

Lithuanian father who took his daughter to Russia to stand trial for illegal border crossing in Kaliningrad

B
BNS 2023.10.12 09:38
Algirdas Švanys
Algirdas Švanys / Youtube/Screengrab

A Lithuanian man who kidnapped his nine-month-old daughter and took her to Russia will stand trial for illegal border crossing in Kaliningrad, a court has said.

Algirdas Švanys, 37, took his daughter and crossed the Russian border from Lithuania using his inflatable boat. He took food, warm clothes and documents with the intention of taking the child away from her mother, who has the custody of the child.

According to the court’s statement, his actions are deemed an illegal crossing of the Russian state border without a mandatory permit. The report states that Švanys is a Russian citizen.

The 15min.lt new website was the first to report on Wednesday that Švanys’ case had reached a court in the Russian region of Kaliningrad.

The girl was taken to Russia on August 27. On that day, her mother contacted the police and reported that Švanys had failed to return the child at the agreed time. It was later found that the man had crossed the River Skirvytė in Lithuania’s Šilutė District which marks the Lithuanian-Russian border.

The child was returned to her mother on September 5 when she went to Kaliningrad. The two returned to Lithuania the same day.

Further reading

News

2023.08.28 11:15

Father takes child from mother, flees Lithuania for Russia

News

2023.09.06 09:10

Abducted child returned from Russia to Lithuania, was kept in ‘terrible conditions’

# Society
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

The Lithuanian Armed Forces’ Spartan aircraft evacuated a group of Lithuanian citizens from Israel to Turkey
38 min. ago

Military plane airlifts 29 Lithuanian citizens from Israel to Turkey

Drug use (associative image)
5
1 h ago

Is drug use among Lithuanian teenagers indeed on the rise?

5
West Bank
16 h ago

Three mixed Lithuanian-Palestinian families are in West Bank – Ramallah office

China flag
17 h ago

Lithuanian opposition unsuccessfully contests China’s inclusion in unreliable supplier list

Lithuanian Post
17 h ago

Lithuanian Post stops mail deliveries to Israel

Šiaulių bankas
18 h ago

Lithuania’s Šiaulių Bankas suspends card payments in Belarus

Belarusian passport
18 h ago

Lithuanian ministry suggests longer residence permits for Belarusians

A charter flight carrying over 140 people from Israel landed in Vilnius on Wednesday
8
20 h ago

Charter flight brings 97 Lithuanians from Israel, military plane sent for further evacuations

8
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
20 h ago

Lithuanian parliament approves speaker’s trip to Taiwan despite opposition

The Baltic Sea near Estonia (associative image)
23 h ago

Lithuanian minister calls for additional protection of Baltic Sea pipelines

A charter flight carrying over 140 people from Israel landed in Vilnius on Wednesday
8
2023.10.11 13:43

Charter flight brings 97 Lithuanians from Israel, military plane sent for further evacuations

8
The Baltic Sea near Estonia (associative image)
2023.10.11 10:55

Lithuanian minister calls for additional protection of Baltic Sea pipelines

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
2023.10.11 13:14

Lithuanian parliament approves speaker’s trip to Taiwan despite opposition

Belarusian passport
2023.10.11 15:31

Lithuanian ministry suggests longer residence permits for Belarusians

China flag
2023.10.11 16:55

Lithuanian opposition unsuccessfully contests China’s inclusion in unreliable supplier list

West Bank
2023.10.11 17:26

Three mixed Lithuanian-Palestinian families are in West Bank – Ramallah office

Lithuanian Post
2023.10.11 16:22

Lithuanian Post stops mail deliveries to Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel
2023.10.11 10:39

Lithuanian citizens advised against travel to Israel, Palestine

Šiaulių bankas
2023.10.11 15:54

Lithuania’s Šiaulių Bankas suspends card payments in Belarus

Drug use (associative image)
5
2023.10.12 08:00

Is drug use among Lithuanian teenagers indeed on the rise?

5