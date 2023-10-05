Naujienų srautas

Ukrainian grain
News 1 h ago

No EU support envisaged for Ukrainian grain transit via Klaipėda – commissioner

Riga, Latvia
News 1 h ago

Over 3,000 Russians will receive letters asking them to leave Latvia

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
News 2 h ago

Lithuanian president asks London ambassador, accussed of abuse, to continue working – adviser

Ingrida Šimonytė
News 3 h ago

Lithuanian PM to run for president on TS-LKD ticket after all party contenders withdraw

Budget (associative image)
News 19 h ago

Lithuania’s budget deficit to rise in 2024 – PM

A supermarket worker checking Covid certificates
News 20 h ago

Lithuania’s Covid certificate restrictions were in line with Constitution, court finds

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh
News 21 h ago

Lithuania offers humanitarian aid to Armenia amid refugee influx

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union
News 22 h ago

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union receives training premises in Kaunas

Ingrida Šimonytė
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian PM to seek conservative party’s presidential nomination

Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuania appeals to MEPs for assistance after EU drops migrant ‘instrumentalisation’ clause

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s London ambassador abuses office, insults staff, audit finds

Robert Spronk
News 1 d ago

‘There are signs that Russia is preparing for war with West’ – interview with former Dutch intelligence officer

Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė
News 1 d ago

Incumbent LRT director general re-elected for second term

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Plan for deploying German brigade in Lithuania to be made public next week – minister

A girl (associative image)
News 1 d ago

11-year-old girl is expecting a baby in Lithuania

Klaipėda Port
News 2 d ago

Ukraine transfers some agricultural cargo controls to Lithuania’s Klaipėda

News2023.10.05 11:43

No EU support envisaged for Ukrainian grain transit via Klaipėda – commissioner

VP
Valdas Pryšmantas, BNS 2023.10.05 11:43
Ukrainian grain
Ukrainian grain / AP

The European Union has no plans, at least for now, to support the transit of Ukrainian grain through Lithuania, European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius said on Thursday.

“There is no financial support from the European Union here [...]. As of today, such support is not envisaged,” the Lithuanian commissioner told the Žinių Radijas radio station.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Vytenis Tomkus has said earlier that this week’s agreement among Vilnius, Warsaw, and Kyiv to move veterinary and sanitary controls of Ukrainian grain from the Ukrainian-Polish border to Klaipėda is only the first step in facilitating the export of such cargo through the Lithuanian seaport.

Further reading

News

2023.10.03 12:09

Ukraine transfers some agricultural cargo controls to Lithuania’s Klaipėda

According to Sinkevičius, another factor that complicates the issue of Ukrainian grain shipments via Lithuania is that investments in the export infrastructure for that cargo have already been made at the Romanian port of Constanta.

“Transport through Lithuania is currently complicated, especially since 150 million euros have been invested in the development of the Constanta port and the possibilities for transporting grain because it is a very specific commodity that requires special wagons and special ships. In this case, logistics are already guaranteed in the southern direction,” he said.

Klaipėda Port CEO Algis Latakas has mentioned that the port could handle more than 10 million tons of grain, but the biggest challenge remains transporting it to Klaipėda.

# Economy# Baltics and the EU
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Riga, Latvia
1 h ago

Over 3,000 Russians will receive letters asking them to leave Latvia

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
2 h ago

Lithuanian president asks London ambassador, accussed of abuse, to continue working – adviser

Ingrida Šimonytė
3 h ago

Lithuanian PM to run for president on TS-LKD ticket after all party contenders withdraw

Budget (associative image)
19 h ago

Lithuania’s budget deficit to rise in 2024 – PM

A supermarket worker checking Covid certificates
20 h ago

Lithuania’s Covid certificate restrictions were in line with Constitution, court finds

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh
21 h ago

Lithuania offers humanitarian aid to Armenia amid refugee influx

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union
22 h ago

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union receives training premises in Kaunas

Ingrida Šimonytė
1 d ago

Lithuanian PM to seek conservative party’s presidential nomination

updated
Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
1 d ago

Lithuania appeals to MEPs for assistance after EU drops migrant ‘instrumentalisation’ clause

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
1 d ago

Lithuania’s London ambassador abuses office, insults staff, audit finds

updated
Budget (associative image)
2023.10.04 17:10

Lithuania’s budget deficit to rise in 2024 – PM

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh
2023.10.04 15:00

Lithuania offers humanitarian aid to Armenia amid refugee influx

A supermarket worker checking Covid certificates
2023.10.04 16:06

Lithuania’s Covid certificate restrictions were in line with Constitution, court finds

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
2023.10.05 10:04

Lithuanian president asks London ambassador, accussed of abuse, to continue working – adviser

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union
2023.10.04 14:41

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union receives training premises in Kaunas

Riga, Latvia
2023.10.05 11:00

Over 3,000 Russians will receive letters asking them to leave Latvia

Ingrida Šimonytė
2023.10.05 09:05

Lithuanian PM to run for president on TS-LKD ticket after all party contenders withdraw