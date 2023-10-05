Naujienų srautas

Riga, Latvia
News 1 min. ago

Over 3,000 Russians will receive letters asking them to leave Latvia

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
News 57 min. ago

Lithuanian president asks London ambassador, accussed of abuse, to continue working – adviser

Ingrida Šimonytė
News 1 h ago

Lithuanian PM to run for president on TS-LKD ticket after all party contenders withdraw

Budget (associative image)
News 17 h ago

Lithuania’s budget deficit to rise in 2024 – PM

A supermarket worker checking Covid certificates
News 18 h ago

Lithuania’s Covid certificate restrictions were in line with Constitution, court finds

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh
News 20 h ago

Lithuania offers humanitarian aid to Armenia amid refugee influx

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union
News 20 h ago

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union receives training premises in Kaunas

Ingrida Šimonytė
News 22 h ago

Lithuanian PM to seek conservative party’s presidential nomination

Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
News 22 h ago

Lithuania appeals to MEPs for assistance after EU drops migrant ‘instrumentalisation’ clause

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
News 1 d ago

Lithuania’s London ambassador abuses office, insults staff, audit finds

Robert Spronk
News 1 d ago

‘There are signs that Russia is preparing for war with West’ – interview with former Dutch intelligence officer

Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė
News 1 d ago

Incumbent LRT director general re-elected for second term

German brigade troops arrive in Lithuania
News 1 d ago

Plan for deploying German brigade in Lithuania to be made public next week – minister

A girl (associative image)
News 1 d ago

11-year-old girl is expecting a baby in Lithuania

Klaipėda Port
News 1 d ago

Ukraine transfers some agricultural cargo controls to Lithuania’s Klaipėda

Military parade in Russia
News 1 d ago

Russia can rebuild military capabilities faster than previously thought – adviser

News2023.10.05 09:05

Lithuanian PM to run for president on TS-LKD ticket after all party contenders withdraw

B
BNS 2023.10.05 09:05
Ingrida Šimonytė
Ingrida Šimonytė / P. Peleckis/ BNS

With no rivals left, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has been named the ruling conservative Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats’ presidential candidate, the party’s leader Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has said.

“The primaries have just taken place during this praesidium meeting,” Landsbergis told reporters after the meeting of the party’s praesidium on Wednesday, adding that the candidate will receive final approval from the TS-LKD council.

The party’s regional chapters had proposed a total of 23 politicians as potential contenders to become the party’s presidential candidate. All of them, except for the prime minister, earlier withdrew from the race, with ex-President Dalia Grybauskaitė among them.

Šimonytė told journalists at the Seimas on Wednesday that she sees herself as a representative of the “pro-European right that is not radical in any way”.

“We will probably have a lot of radical rhetoric or more radical candidates. The left will definitely have a lot of candidates because people like to classify themselves as left-wing because they think it resonates with the majority of voters,” she said. “The right must have its own candidate, who is not radical, moderate, and pro-European.”

The TS-LKD leadership learnt about her decision to seek the party’s nomination on Wednesday, Šimonytė said.

Šimonytė ran for president in 2019 when she was defeated in the second round of voting by Gitanas Nausėda.

Lithuania will elect a new president in May. Opinion polls show incumbent Nausėda is the clear favourite, followed by lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė and Šimonytė.

So far, former Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga, Kazlų Rūda Mayor Mantas Varaškas, and former Chief of Defence Valdas Tutkus have announced they will run for president next year.

# News# Politics
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Riga, Latvia
2 min. ago

Over 3,000 Russians will receive letters asking them to leave Latvia

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
58 min. ago

Lithuanian president asks London ambassador, accussed of abuse, to continue working – adviser

Budget (associative image)
17 h ago

Lithuania’s budget deficit to rise in 2024 – PM

A supermarket worker checking Covid certificates
18 h ago

Lithuania’s Covid certificate restrictions were in line with Constitution, court finds

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh
20 h ago

Lithuania offers humanitarian aid to Armenia amid refugee influx

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union
20 h ago

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union receives training premises in Kaunas

Ingrida Šimonytė
22 h ago

Lithuanian PM to seek conservative party’s presidential nomination

updated
Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
22 h ago

Lithuania appeals to MEPs for assistance after EU drops migrant ‘instrumentalisation’ clause

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
1 d ago

Lithuania’s London ambassador abuses office, insults staff, audit finds

updated
Robert Spronk
1 d ago

‘There are signs that Russia is preparing for war with West’ – interview with former Dutch intelligence officer

Ingrida Šimonytė
2023.10.04 12:24

Lithuanian PM to seek conservative party’s presidential nomination

updated
Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh
2023.10.04 15:00

Lithuania offers humanitarian aid to Armenia amid refugee influx

Budget (associative image)
2023.10.04 17:10

Lithuania’s budget deficit to rise in 2024 – PM

A supermarket worker checking Covid certificates
2023.10.04 16:06

Lithuania’s Covid certificate restrictions were in line with Constitution, court finds

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union
2023.10.04 14:41

Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union receives training premises in Kaunas

Irregular migrants in Lithuania (associative image)
2023.10.04 12:08

Lithuania appeals to MEPs for assistance after EU drops migrant ‘instrumentalisation’ clause

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
2023.10.05 10:04

Lithuanian president asks London ambassador, accussed of abuse, to continue working – adviser

Riga, Latvia
2023.10.05 11:00

Over 3,000 Russians will receive letters asking them to leave Latvia