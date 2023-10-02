Lithuania records warmest September in modern history

Last September was the warmest in the history of modern observations in Lithuania, says the Lithuanian Hydrometeorological Service (LHMT).

The average temperature during the month was 16.5 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees more than the previous record that stood for more than 60 years.

“Yes, this was the warmest September in the history of modern observations since 1961,” LHMT spokesperson Gytis Valaika told BNS.

The previous highest temperature was recorded in 1975 when the average temperature reached 14.9 degrees.