Naujienų srautas

Autumn in Vilnius
News 7 min. ago

Lithuania records warmest September in modern history

Drug use (associative image)
News 25 min. ago

Drug use among teenagers in Lithuania exceeds security threshold – adviser

Lithuania establishes its currency
News 1 h ago

LRT tapes. Lithuania establishes its currency

Vilnius Airport (associative image)
News 2 h ago

Queues form at Vilnius Aiport amid tightened security checks

A woman with a stroller (associative image)
News 4 h ago

Baby slump: Lithuania’s fertility rate nearly hits rock bottom

Rimas Armaitis
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian sapper fighting in Ukraine: ‘There are more drones than flies’

Collected parts of Russian rockets, including cluster rounds, which were used in attacks that hit Kharkiv
News 1 d ago

European sky shield initiative: Can it protect Europe?

LRT tapes. 1990s dance marathons in Lithuania
News 2 d ago

LRT tapes. 1990s dance marathons in Lithuania

Public transport in Vilnius.
News 2 d ago

Changes to Vilnius public transport – what you need to know

Soviet housing blocks in Lithuania.
News 2 d ago

How Soviet utopia of free housing failed Lithuania

Gabrielius Landsbergis
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian FM says he will not run for president

Venezuelan flag
News 2 d ago

Another family of Lithuanian origin resettles to Lithuania from Venezuela

Lithuania-Belarus border
News 2 d ago

Lithuania to bar people working with classified info from going to Russia, Belarus

Countermobility park in Vilnius District
News 2 d ago

First countermobility park opens in Lithuania

Bank of Lithuania
News 2 d ago

New foreign bank set to enter Lithuania, says central bank

A car with a Russian license plate (associative image)
News 3 d ago

Lithuania gives 6 months for Russian cars to leave

News2023.10.02 12:23

Lithuania records warmest September in modern history

B
BNS 2023.10.02 12:23
Autumn in Vilnius
Autumn in Vilnius / E. Blaževič/LRT

Last September was the warmest in the history of modern observations in Lithuania, says the Lithuanian Hydrometeorological Service (LHMT).

The average temperature during the month was 16.5 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees more than the previous record that stood for more than 60 years.

“Yes, this was the warmest September in the history of modern observations since 1961,” LHMT spokesperson Gytis Valaika told BNS.

The previous highest temperature was recorded in 1975 when the average temperature reached 14.9 degrees.

Autumn in Vilnius
Autumn in Vilnius
# News
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Drug use (associative image)
26 min. ago

Drug use among teenagers in Lithuania exceeds security threshold – adviser

Lithuania establishes its currency
1 h ago

LRT tapes. Lithuania establishes its currency

Vilnius Airport (associative image)
2 h ago

Queues form at Vilnius Aiport amid tightened security checks

A woman with a stroller (associative image)
4 h ago

Baby slump: Lithuania’s fertility rate nearly hits rock bottom

Rimas Armaitis
1 d ago

Lithuanian sapper fighting in Ukraine: ‘There are more drones than flies’

Collected parts of Russian rockets, including cluster rounds, which were used in attacks that hit Kharkiv
1 d ago

European sky shield initiative: Can it protect Europe?

LRT tapes. 1990s dance marathons in Lithuania
2 d ago

LRT tapes. 1990s dance marathons in Lithuania

Public transport in Vilnius.
2 d ago

Changes to Vilnius public transport – what you need to know

Soviet housing blocks in Lithuania.
2 d ago

How Soviet utopia of free housing failed Lithuania

Gabrielius Landsbergis
2 d ago

Lithuanian FM says he will not run for president

A woman with a stroller (associative image)
2023.10.02 08:00

Baby slump: Lithuania’s fertility rate nearly hits rock bottom

Vilnius Airport (associative image)
2023.10.02 10:03

Queues form at Vilnius Aiport amid tightened security checks

Lithuania establishes its currency
2023.10.02 10:38

LRT tapes. Lithuania establishes its currency

Drug use (associative image)
2023.10.02 12:05

Drug use among teenagers in Lithuania exceeds security threshold – adviser