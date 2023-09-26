Lithuania to send more border guards to Latvia to deal with migrant flows

Lithuanian border guards will continue helping Latvia as the neighbouring country is facing record migrant flows. A new group of 20 Lithuanian border guards is leaving for Latvia on Tuesday, the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) has reported.

The group will replace 17 Lithuanian border guards who have been guarding the Latvian border with Belarus for two weeks.

“Twenty Lithuanian border guards, just as the previous VSAT officers working in Latvia, will carry out border surveillance, prevention of irregular migration from Belarus, and other border protection activities in the most problematic sections of the border, under the coordination of their Latvian counterparts,” the VSAT said.

Under the existing plan, they will also work at the Latvian border with Belarus for at least two weeks. Further decisions on such assistance will be made in light of the situation on the Latvian border with Belarus.

Latvia has recently faced a significant increase in migrant flows, and 164 attempts to cross the border were recorded on Monday. The Baltic states call this a hybrid attack orchestrated by the Minsk regime.

Meanwhile, Lithuania has not recorded any attempts by irregular migrants to enter the country from Belarus for the past three days.