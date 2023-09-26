Naujienų srautas

Latvia-Baltarus border
News 42 min. ago

Lithuania to send more border guards to Latvia to deal with migrant flows

Seimas
News 1 h ago

20 Lithuanian MPs were Communist Party members – media

Jews (associative image)
News 3 h ago

‘One suffering for us, another for Jews’ – why Lithuanians see Holocaust as alien history

Russian invasion of Ukraine (associative image)
News 18 h ago

Baltic, Nordic countries condemn Russia at UNHRC

LOT Polish Airlines
News 19 h ago

LOT to continue flights between Vilnius and London City

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Ingrida Šimonytė
News 20 h ago

Lithuania’s conservative party selects presidential candidate: PM and two ministers in the lead

Covid-19 vaccines (associative image)
News 23 h ago

Lithuanian ministry urges people to get seasonal Covid, flu jabs

Mantas Varaška
News 1 d ago

Kazlų Rūda mayor Mantas Varaška to run for Lithuanian president

Local politicians claimed thousands in reimbursements without always providing receipts
News 1 d ago

Lithuanians lose trust in local govt after expenses scandal – survey

LRT
News 1 d ago

Four candidates apply to lead LRT

Dominika Banevič – B-Girl Nicka
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian 16-year-old wins World Breaking Championship, ticket to Paris Olympics

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 1 d ago

As West fumbles, support for Ukraine will dry up – interview

fonas
News 1 d ago

LRT tapes. Lithuania’s basketball champions come home

Mysterious script found in Vilnius perplexes archeologists
News 1 d ago

Mysterious script found in Vilnius perplexes archeologists

Real estate (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Guide to Lithuania. Finding a place to call home

Linas Kaziulionis
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian painter transforms conspiracy theories into street art

News2023.09.26 10:54

Lithuania to send more border guards to Latvia to deal with migrant flows

B
BNS 2023.09.26 10:54
Latvia-Baltarus border
Latvia-Baltarus border / Latvian State Border Guard Service

Lithuanian border guards will continue helping Latvia as the neighbouring country is facing record migrant flows. A new group of 20 Lithuanian border guards is leaving for Latvia on Tuesday, the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) has reported.

The group will replace 17 Lithuanian border guards who have been guarding the Latvian border with Belarus for two weeks.

“Twenty Lithuanian border guards, just as the previous VSAT officers working in Latvia, will carry out border surveillance, prevention of irregular migration from Belarus, and other border protection activities in the most problematic sections of the border, under the coordination of their Latvian counterparts,” the VSAT said.

Under the existing plan, they will also work at the Latvian border with Belarus for at least two weeks. Further decisions on such assistance will be made in light of the situation on the Latvian border with Belarus.

Latvia has recently faced a significant increase in migrant flows, and 164 attempts to cross the border were recorded on Monday. The Baltic states call this a hybrid attack orchestrated by the Minsk regime.

Meanwhile, Lithuania has not recorded any attempts by irregular migrants to enter the country from Belarus for the past three days.

# Baltics and Eastern Europe
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Seimas
1 h ago

20 Lithuanian MPs were Communist Party members – media

updated
Jews (associative image)
3 h ago

‘One suffering for us, another for Jews’ – why Lithuanians see Holocaust as alien history

Russian invasion of Ukraine (associative image)
18 h ago

Baltic, Nordic countries condemn Russia at UNHRC

LOT Polish Airlines
19 h ago

LOT to continue flights between Vilnius and London City

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Ingrida Šimonytė
20 h ago

Lithuania’s conservative party selects presidential candidate: PM and two ministers in the lead

Covid-19 vaccines (associative image)
23 h ago

Lithuanian ministry urges people to get seasonal Covid, flu jabs

Mantas Varaška
1 d ago

Kazlų Rūda mayor Mantas Varaška to run for Lithuanian president

Local politicians claimed thousands in reimbursements without always providing receipts
1 d ago

Lithuanians lose trust in local govt after expenses scandal – survey

LRT
1 d ago

Four candidates apply to lead LRT

Dominika Banevič – B-Girl Nicka
1 d ago

Lithuanian 16-year-old wins World Breaking Championship, ticket to Paris Olympics

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Ingrida Šimonytė
2023.09.25 14:43

Lithuania’s conservative party selects presidential candidate: PM and two ministers in the lead

LOT Polish Airlines
2023.09.25 15:55

LOT to continue flights between Vilnius and London City

Covid-19 vaccines (associative image)
2023.09.25 12:27

Lithuanian ministry urges people to get seasonal Covid, flu jabs

Russian invasion of Ukraine (associative image)
2023.09.25 16:43

Baltic, Nordic countries condemn Russia at UNHRC

Jews (associative image)
2023.09.26 08:00

‘One suffering for us, another for Jews’ – why Lithuanians see Holocaust as alien history

Seimas
2023.09.26 09:51

20 Lithuanian MPs were Communist Party members – media

updated