Lithuanian ministry urges people to get seasonal Covid, flu jabs

Lithuania’s Health Ministry has urged people to get seasonal flu and Covid-19 jabs. The vaccinations can be done at the same time in clinics across the country starting on October 5.

"We invite people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and flu during one visit to a health facility. It is convenient, quick and recommended by experts,” Jurgita Grebenkoviene, chancellor of the country's Health Ministry, told reporters on Monday.

"We also have an adapted vaccine against Covid, which is tailored to the strains that are currently circulating," she added.

Lithuania has purchased 200,000 flu vaccines, as well as 115,200 doses of the Comirnaty XBB.1.5 Covid-19 vaccine for adults and 4,800 doses for children aged 5 to 11.