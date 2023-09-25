Naujienų srautas

Covid-19 vaccines (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Lithuanian ministry urges people to get seasonal Covid, flu jabs

Mantas Varaška
News 2 h ago

Kazlų Rūda mayor Mantas Varaška to run for Lithuanian president

Local politicians claimed thousands in reimbursements without always providing receipts
News 2 h ago

Lithuanians lose trust in local govt after expenses scandal – survey

LRT
News 4 h ago

Four candidates apply to lead LRT

Dominika Banevič – B-Girl Nicka
News 4 h ago

Lithuanian 16-year-old wins World Breaking Championship, ticket to Paris Olympics

Russia's war in Ukraine
News 5 h ago

As West fumbles, support for Ukraine will dry up – interview

fonas
News 1 d ago

LRT tapes. Lithuania’s basketball champions come home

Mysterious script found in Vilnius perplexes archeologists
News 1 d ago

Mysterious script found in Vilnius perplexes archeologists

Real estate (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Guide to Lithuania. Finding a place to call home

Linas Kaziulionis
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian painter transforms conspiracy theories into street art

Beer
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian children grow fond of alcohol-free beer – is there a problem?

Vilnius Ghetto. Jews who escaped from the ghetto and fought in Soviet partisan units.
News 2 d ago

Vilnius Ghetto resistance: smuggled machine guns and battles with Nazis

The remains of Jonas Polovinskas-Budrys and of his wife were reburied in Klaipėda
News 2 d ago

Remains of Klaipėda Revolt leader, his wife reburied in Lithuania

Mokykla (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Ministry proposes 21% increase in Lithuanian teachers’ salaries next year

Reconstructed WWI-era barracks open in southern Lithuania
News 2 d ago

Reconstructed WWI-era barracks open in southern Lithuania

Taiwanese flag
News 2 d ago

Taiwan and Lithuania pledge joint investment in science projects

News2023.09.25 12:27

Lithuanian ministry urges people to get seasonal Covid, flu jabs

B
BNS 2023.09.25 12:27
Covid-19 vaccines (associative image)
Covid-19 vaccines (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania’s Health Ministry has urged people to get seasonal flu and Covid-19 jabs. The vaccinations can be done at the same time in clinics across the country starting on October 5.

"We invite people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and flu during one visit to a health facility. It is convenient, quick and recommended by experts,” Jurgita Grebenkoviene, chancellor of the country's Health Ministry, told reporters on Monday.

"We also have an adapted vaccine against Covid, which is tailored to the strains that are currently circulating," she added.

Lithuania has purchased 200,000 flu vaccines, as well as 115,200 doses of the Comirnaty XBB.1.5 Covid-19 vaccine for adults and 4,800 doses for children aged 5 to 11.

# News# Health
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

Mantas Varaška
2 h ago

Kazlų Rūda mayor Mantas Varaška to run for Lithuanian president

Local politicians claimed thousands in reimbursements without always providing receipts
2 h ago

Lithuanians lose trust in local govt after expenses scandal – survey

LRT
4 h ago

Four candidates apply to lead LRT

Dominika Banevič – B-Girl Nicka
4 h ago

Lithuanian 16-year-old wins World Breaking Championship, ticket to Paris Olympics

Russia's war in Ukraine
9
5 h ago

As West fumbles, support for Ukraine will dry up – interview

9
fonas
1 d ago

LRT tapes. Lithuania’s basketball champions come home

Mysterious script found in Vilnius perplexes archeologists
1 d ago

Mysterious script found in Vilnius perplexes archeologists

Real estate (associative image)
1 d ago

Guide to Lithuania. Finding a place to call home

Linas Kaziulionis
15
2 d ago

Lithuanian painter transforms conspiracy theories into street art

15
Beer
2 d ago

Lithuanian children grow fond of alcohol-free beer – is there a problem?

Russia's war in Ukraine
9
2023.09.25 08:00

As West fumbles, support for Ukraine will dry up – interview

9
Dominika Banevič – B-Girl Nicka
2023.09.25 09:28

Lithuanian 16-year-old wins World Breaking Championship, ticket to Paris Olympics

Local politicians claimed thousands in reimbursements without always providing receipts
2023.09.25 10:58

Lithuanians lose trust in local govt after expenses scandal – survey

Mantas Varaška
2023.09.25 11:12

Kazlų Rūda mayor Mantas Varaška to run for Lithuanian president

LRT
2023.09.25 09:41

Four candidates apply to lead LRT