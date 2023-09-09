Latvia crushes Lithuania in FIBA World Cup Baltic derby

Latvia’s men’s basketball team defeated Lithuania 98:63 on Saturday in the FIBA World Cup game for the 5th place.

Before the “Baltic Final”, Lithuanian and Latvian teams posed for a group photo.

Braliukas 🇱🇹❤️🇱🇻



Lithuania and Latvia joined for a group photo before their "Baltic Final".#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/HxMtbeRkKY — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 9, 2023

Latvia, coached by Italian Luca Banchi, has made history this year with the FIBA World Cup debut. The team made it to the quarter-finals where it lost by only two points to Germany.

Lithuania, which is missing several best players this year, also won all the group games, including against the US. It lost the quarter-final against Serbia and finished the World Cup in the 6th place after losing to Latvia.

Two players – Eimantas Bendžius and Vaidas Kariniauskas – could not help the Lithuanian team in the game against Latvia.