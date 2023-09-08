Naujienų srautas

Shop (associative image)
News 1 h ago

Lithuania records deflation for fourth month in a row

Ukraine and European Union
News 2 h ago

Lithuanian president urges EU to start Ukraine accession talks this year

University students (associative image)
News 4 h ago

Lithuanian universities fight for survival as student numbers shrink

Lithania-Serbia game at the FIFA World Cup
News 7 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Family dramas and basketball tragedies

Marijampolė Prison
News 22 h ago

Protest breaks out in Marijampolė Prison, convicts starve, self-harm

Vilnius Fejerija
News 23 h ago

Pollution and stress for refugees: Fireworks festival not granted permission in Vilnius

Marija Kavtaradze’s Slow
News 1 d ago

Lithuania picks Kavtaradze’s Slow for Oscar nomination

Rukla barracks
News 1 d ago

Five soldiers possibly poisoned by smoke in Rukla barrack fire

Olga Karach
News 1 d ago

Delay in processing Karach’s Lithuanian asylum claim violated her rights, court rules

Valdis Dombrovskis
News 1 d ago

Lithuania risks losing EU funding if tax reform stalls – EU Commissioner Dombrovskis

Lithuanian Railways transported cargo of Russian minister’s wife
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian Railways transported cargo of Russian minister’s wife

Aušrinė Armonaitė
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian president vetoing same-sex union bill would cause ‘international scandal’ – Freedom Party chair

School (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Life skills classes trigger moral panic in Lithuania: ‘Trojan horse’ to smuggle ‘genderist’ education?

Algirdas Švanys
News 1 d ago

Russian citizenship of man who fled Lithuania with child investigated – minister

Computer (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Lithuania falls to 13th place in digital quality of life rating

Wagner mercenaries in Belarus
News 2 d ago

Number of Wagner fighters in Belarus decreasing – defence minister

News2023.09.08 14:35

Lithuania records deflation for fourth month in a row

GG GV
Giedrius Gaidamavičius, Goda Vileikytė, BNS 2023.09.08 14:35
Shop (associative image)
Shop (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Prices in Lithuania fell for the fourth month in a row. However, people are unlikely to notice deflation yet, as the decrease in prices is insignificant, economists say.

The State Data Agency reported on Friday that in August, annual inflation in Lithuania was 6.2 percent, while monthly deflation of 0.2 percent was recorded. The deflation was recorded for the fourth consecutive month. The last time prices fell in Lithuania was in November 2021.

“Prices of transport goods and services rose by 2.3 percent in the month, but despite this, the overall inflation of goods dropped. This means that both Lithuanian manufacturers and foreign manufacturers selling goods in Lithuania are now more inclined to reduce the prices of their products,” Citadele Bank analyst Aleksandr Izgorodin told BNS.

Inflation in the services sector remains high due to wage increases, he added.

The population is also unlikely to notice the price decrease, said Indrė Genytė-Pikčienė, an economist at INVL Asset Management.

“It’s not yet possible for every consumer to see these changes because the price increases we saw last year pushed prices to very high levels, and although deflationary processes are already underway, they are still very small,” she told BNS.

Shop (associative image)
Shop (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

According to the economist, seasonal sales sustained deflation in August.

“As we know, this was a period of shelf clearance, as well as the local harvest season. Prices were favourable for local vegetables and fruit production, so seasonal factors compensated for rising fuel prices,” Genytė-Pikčienė said.

Izgorodin, meanwhile, did not rule out the possibility of inflation replacing the monthly deflation in September, but prices of commodities other than energy and fuel should continue to decline.

“We should look at it a bit more broadly and look at commodity prices excluding energy. Here, I see that producers are increasingly motivated to reduce prices because consumption of goods in Lithuania and Europe is shrinking,” the analyst said.

According to Genytė-Pikčienė, current trends show that annual inflation in Lithuania is returning to normal.

“This is good and means that the inflation shock observed last year is receding and annual inflation is returning to normal,” she said.

Shop (associative image)
Shop (associative image)
