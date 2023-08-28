Naujienų srautas

Lithuania's border with Belarus
News 56 min. ago

Probe finds Indian national died of hypothermia on Lithuania-Belarus border

German and Lithuanian troops
News 1 h ago

Berlin to deploy brigade to Lithuania early next year, says German general

Russian flag (associative image)
News 2 h ago

Interior minister asks president to strip Russian businessman Kudimov of Lithuanian citizenship

Lithuania's border with Russia near Panemunė.
News 2 h ago

Father takes child from mother, flees Lithuania for Russia

Lithuania renews cooperation agreement with Pennsylvania National Guard 
News 3 h ago

Lithuania renews cooperation agreement with Pennsylvania National Guard

Conscripts in Lithuania
News 3 h ago

Lithuania’s conscription reform – what to know if you live or study abroad?

War in Ukraine
News 5 h ago

Corruption and ‘wild mobilisation’: Ukraine vows to shake up military enlistment system

London (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Interview with Kode9 in Lithuania: ‘Dubstep captured the zeitgeist of the noughties’

Little Lithuania sign in Shenandoah
News 1 d ago

Disappearing heritage of Little Lithuania in Pennsylvania

An exhibition at the Palace of the Grand Dukes in Vilnius (associative image)
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian museums see rebirth with record attendance

Corgi race in Vilnius
News 2 d ago

Cuteness overload: Corgis gather to a race in Vilnius

Kaunas Laisvės Avenue (associative image)
News 2 d ago

‘Brutal fight’ breaks out in central Kaunas

Alexander Lukashenko
News 2 d ago

Belarus’ Lukashenko slams Baltics for closing borders: ‘They’re only hurting themselves’

Russian cluster bomb in Ukraine
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian defence minister doubles down on quitting cluster munitions ban

Linas Marijus Zaikauskas
News 2 d ago

Lithuanian stage director accused of sexual harassment in Moldova

Wagner
News 2 d ago

Wagner troops are leaving Belarus, says Lithuanian defence minister

News2023.08.28 12:48

Probe finds Indian national died of hypothermia on Lithuania-Belarus border

B
BNS 2023.08.28 12:48
Lithuania's border with Belarus
Lithuania's border with Belarus / J. Stacevičius/LRT

A migrant found dead earlier this year in Lithuania’s Ignalina District bordering Belarus died of hypothermia, a law enforcement forensic examination showed.

The man was found dead near a marshy bank of the river Dysma that marks the border between Lithuania and Belarus in early April. The country’s law enforcement opened a pre-trial investigation to determine the cause of his death.

Further reading

News

2023.04.07 11:11

Body of suspected migrant found close to Lithuania’s border with Belarus

The deceased was a 40-year-old Indian national, according to Rasa Stundžienė, spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office. His documents and other personal belongings were found at the scene.

The deceased's relatives in India did not request for the body to be repatriated, therefore he was buried in Lithuania, according to the authorities.

The pre-trial investigation was later closed in the absence of evidence that the death was violent.

# News# Migration crisis
LRT has been certified according to the Journalism Trust Initiative Programme

Newest, Most read

German and Lithuanian troops
1 h ago

Berlin to deploy brigade to Lithuania early next year, says German general

Russian flag (associative image)
2 h ago

Interior minister asks president to strip Russian businessman Kudimov of Lithuanian citizenship

Lithuania's border with Russia near Panemunė.
2 h ago

Father takes child from mother, flees Lithuania for Russia

Lithuania renews cooperation agreement with Pennsylvania National Guard 
3 h ago

Lithuania renews cooperation agreement with Pennsylvania National Guard

Conscripts in Lithuania
3 h ago

Lithuania’s conscription reform – what to know if you live or study abroad?

War in Ukraine
6
5 h ago

Corruption and ‘wild mobilisation’: Ukraine vows to shake up military enlistment system

6
London (associative image)
1 d ago

Interview with Kode9 in Lithuania: ‘Dubstep captured the zeitgeist of the noughties’

Little Lithuania sign in Shenandoah
5
1 d ago

Disappearing heritage of Little Lithuania in Pennsylvania

5
An exhibition at the Palace of the Grand Dukes in Vilnius (associative image)
2 d ago

Lithuanian museums see rebirth with record attendance

Corgi race in Vilnius
25
2 d ago

Cuteness overload: Corgis gather to a race in Vilnius

25
War in Ukraine
6
2023.08.28 08:00

Corruption and ‘wild mobilisation’: Ukraine vows to shake up military enlistment system

6
Conscripts in Lithuania
2023.08.28 09:50

Lithuania’s conscription reform – what to know if you live or study abroad?

Lithuania's border with Russia near Panemunė.
2023.08.28 11:15

Father takes child from mother, flees Lithuania for Russia

Russian flag (associative image)
2023.08.28 11:20

Interior minister asks president to strip Russian businessman Kudimov of Lithuanian citizenship

Lithuania renews cooperation agreement with Pennsylvania National Guard 
2023.08.28 09:57

Lithuania renews cooperation agreement with Pennsylvania National Guard

German and Lithuanian troops
2023.08.28 12:19

Berlin to deploy brigade to Lithuania early next year, says German general