Probe finds Indian national died of hypothermia on Lithuania-Belarus border

A migrant found dead earlier this year in Lithuania’s Ignalina District bordering Belarus died of hypothermia, a law enforcement forensic examination showed.

The man was found dead near a marshy bank of the river Dysma that marks the border between Lithuania and Belarus in early April. The country’s law enforcement opened a pre-trial investigation to determine the cause of his death.

The deceased was a 40-year-old Indian national, according to Rasa Stundžienė, spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office. His documents and other personal belongings were found at the scene.

The deceased's relatives in India did not request for the body to be repatriated, therefore he was buried in Lithuania, according to the authorities.

The pre-trial investigation was later closed in the absence of evidence that the death was violent.