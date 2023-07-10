US President Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania – photos

On Monday evening US President Joes Biden arrived in Lithuania ahead of the Vilnius NATO Summit due to start on Tuesday.

Biden's Air Force One landed at around 19:15 at Vilnius Airport. Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken were met by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and US Ambassador to Lithuania Robert Gilchrist.

After landing, Biden stopped to chat with US Embassy workers and their families gathered at the Vilnius Airport.

Later, the president's motorcade moved towards the centre of Vilnius where the US delegation will stay at the Kempinski hotel.

On Tuesday, the Lithuanian and US leaders will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss support for Ukraine, measures to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, and the response to the Russian military aggression against Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Biden will attend a special event at Vilnius University's Grand Courtyard, where he will address the Lithuanian people.

Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania / AP

