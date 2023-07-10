Naujienų srautas

Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania
News 24 min. ago

US President Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania – photos

Wind farm (associative image)
News 4 h ago

Lithuania offered €20m for right to develop wind farm in Baltic Sea

Jens Stoltenberg in Vilnius
News 5 h ago

Allies agree that Ukraine will be NATO member, but it must win first – Stoltenberg

Lithuanian Armed Forces protect Vilnius NATO Summit
News 5 h ago

Lithuanian military, allies ready to ensure 24/7 security of Vilnius NATO Summit

Cyber security (associative image)
News 7 h ago

Hackers stream anti-NATO broadcasts in Lithuania after cyber attacks

Jeanette Sautner and Gitanas Nausėda
News 8 h ago

First Canadian ambassador to Lithuania takes office

Lithuanian power plant in Elektrėnai (associative image)
News 8 h ago

Lithuanian energy facilities to be protected from drones

Vilnius residents cover the Call Russia posters
News 9 h ago

Call Russia posters in Vilnius spark protests, campaign suspended ahead of NATO summit

The Medininkai border crossing between Lithuania and Belarus
News 9 h ago

Lithuanian border post with Belarus reopens after stand-off over stranded migrant

Vilnius NATO Summit
News 10 h ago

NATO leaders gather for summit in Vilnius

Didžiasalis
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian town attracts settlers with some of the cheapest – or free – real estate

Samuel Bak
News 1 d ago

Litvak painter who survived Holocaust in Vilnius: ‘I’m devout atheist’

Vilnius Bus Station
News 2 d ago

Despite tensions, Vilnius–Minsk buses shuttle at full capacity

NATO summit in Riga in 2006
News 2 d ago

Two days off and Putin invited to birthday party – how Riga prepared for NATO summit 17 years ago

Kaunas Airport
News 3 d ago

Flight times at Lithuania’s Kaunas Airport to be affected by NATO summit

The Lithuanian military
News 3 d ago

Opportunities for Lithuanian firms to scale R&D in defence – analysis

US President Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania – photos

Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania
Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania / AP

On Monday evening US President Joes Biden arrived in Lithuania ahead of the Vilnius NATO Summit due to start on Tuesday.

Biden's Air Force One landed at around 19:15 at Vilnius Airport. Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken were met by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and US Ambassador to Lithuania Robert Gilchrist.

After landing, Biden stopped to chat with US Embassy workers and their families gathered at the Vilnius Airport.

Later, the president's motorcade moved towards the centre of Vilnius where the US delegation will stay at the Kempinski hotel.

On Tuesday, the Lithuanian and US leaders will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss support for Ukraine, measures to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, and the response to the Russian military aggression against Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Biden will attend a special event at Vilnius University's Grand Courtyard, where he will address the Lithuanian people.

