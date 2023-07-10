Naujienų srautas

Wind farm (associative image)
Lithuania offered €20m for right to develop wind farm in Baltic Sea

Jens Stoltenberg in Vilnius
Allies agree that Ukraine will be NATO member, but it must win first – Stoltenberg

Lithuanian Armed Forces protect Vilnius NATO Summit
Lithuanian military, allies ready to ensure 24/7 security of Vilnius NATO Summit

Cyber security (associative image)
Hackers stream anti-NATO broadcasts in Lithuania after cyber attacks

Jeanette Sautner and Gitanas Nausėda
First Canadian ambassador to Lithuania takes office

Lithuanian power plant in Elektrėnai (associative image)
Lithuanian energy facilities to be protected from drones

Vilnius residents cover the Call Russia posters
Call Russia posters in Vilnius spark protests, campaign suspended ahead of NATO summit

The Medininkai border crossing between Lithuania and Belarus
Lithuanian border post with Belarus reopens after stand-off over stranded migrant

Vilnius NATO Summit
NATO leaders gather for summit in Vilnius

Didžiasalis
Lithuanian town attracts settlers with some of the cheapest – or free – real estate

Samuel Bak
Litvak painter who survived Holocaust in Vilnius: ‘I’m devout atheist’

Vilnius Bus Station
Despite tensions, Vilnius–Minsk buses shuttle at full capacity

NATO summit in Riga in 2006
Two days off and Putin invited to birthday party – how Riga prepared for NATO summit 17 years ago

Kaunas Airport
Flight times at Lithuania’s Kaunas Airport to be affected by NATO summit

The Lithuanian military
Opportunities for Lithuanian firms to scale R&D in defence – analysis

Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin
Baltic, Polish leaders warn NATO of threats from Belarus

News

Allies agree that Ukraine will be NATO member, but it must win first – Stoltenberg

Domantė Platūkytė, LRT.lt
Domantė Platūkytė, LRT.lt
Jens Stoltenberg in Vilnius
Jens Stoltenberg in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

All allies agree that Ukraine will become a NATO member, but first it must win the war against Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Vilnius on Monday. 

On the eve of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda met with Stoltenberg.

“We all understand that only a Ukrainian victory will bring security and stability back to Europe. [...] Vilnius must be the place where good news reaches Ukraine,” the president said after the meeting.

Stoltenberg noted, however, that Ukraine’s victory against Russia is necessary for it to become a NATO member.

“Of course, the final decisions will be taken when all allies agree and when all leaders meet tomorrow. It is too early to talk about concrete decisions and concrete language. It is very important to underline that all allies agree that Ukraine will become a NATO member,” said the NATO secretary general.

Gitanas Nausėda and Jens Stoltenberg
Gitanas Nausėda and Jens Stoltenberg / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“The most important task now is to ensure that Ukraine wins the war. Until Ukraine wins, we cannot talk about its membership. It is vital that we continue to provide all the support, arms, ammunition, training for Ukrainian troops, and the necessary parts to help Ukraine win back as much territory as possible,” he added.

Stoltenberg did not comment on whether NATO has agreed to exempt Ukraine from the Membership Action Plan (MAP) but said that “at the summit, I am certain that we will have unity and a strong message on Ukraine”.

The Central and Eastern European countries are supporting the calls to pace the way to Ukraine’s NATO membership in Vilnius.

But in a recent interview with CNN, US President Joe Biden said Ukraine was not yet ready for NATO membership and argued that Russia’s war in Ukraine had to end before the country joined the alliance.

Jens Stoltenberg in Vilnius
Gitanas Nausėda and Jens Stoltenberg
