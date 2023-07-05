Housing price rises in Lithuania among biggest in EU – Eurostat

Housing prices in Lithuania in the first quarter of this year grew at one of the highest rates in the European Union, Eurostat has announced.

In January-March, housing in Lithuania was 13.1-percent more expensive compared to the same period in 2022. Only Croatia (14%) saw a higher increase, according to data published on Wednesday.

In Latvia, housing costs rose 6 percent over the year, and in Estonia, 9.2 percent.

House prices in Lithuania rose by 1.8 percent in the first quarter compared to the last quarter of 2022. In Latvia and Estonia, they remained unchanged.

Across the EU, house prices rose by 0.8 percent year-on-year on average, while they fell by 0.7 percent from the previous quarter.