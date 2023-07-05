Naujienų srautas

Real estate (associative image)
News 17 min. ago

Housing price rises in Lithuania among biggest in EU – Eurostat

NATO summit venue
News 2 h ago

Vilnius NATO summit expenses are ‘meaningful investment’ – president

Belarusian passport (associative image)
News 5 h ago

Lithuanian president presses for more travel restrictions on Belarusians amid Wagner fears

2022 NATO summit in Madrid
News 6 h ago

Former NATO official: declarations of unity at Vilnius summit are bullshit – interview

NATO warships are moored in harbour in Tallinn (associative image)
News 20 h ago

NATO sends more warships to the Baltic Sea

LTG
News 21 h ago

Lithuanian Railways record 20-fold drop in profits

Officers, bystanders and air force save drowning tourists from Baltic Sea – video
News 21 h ago

Officers, bystanders and air force save six people from the Baltic Sea – video

Preparations for the Vilnius NATO Summit
News 23 h ago

Lithuania wouldn’t veto NATO summit declaration even if it’s unsatisfactory – official

Dalia Grybauskaitė
News 1 d ago

Europe said Baltics were right about Russia, but is ignoring us again, says Lithuania’s former president

German troops in Lithuania.
News 1 d ago

‘Harsh rhetoric’ doesn’t help in talks with Germans, says Lithuanian president

Ukrainiai troops (associative image)
News 1 d ago

Lithuanian volunteer dies in Ukraine

NATO festival in Vilnius.
News 1 d ago

Should NATO station more troops in the Baltics?

Women in Lithuania line up in front of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius to protests against rapes and other sexual crimes committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.
News 1 d ago

There may not be a Nuremberg for Russia but impunity can stop now – opinion

Andrzej Duda
News 1 d ago

Polish president to pay state visit to Lithuania this week

Palanga
News 1 d ago

Children from Bucha come to spend summer in Lithuania’s Palanga

Prosecutor Gedgaudas Norkūnas
News 2 d ago

Lithuania’s Norkūnas appointed European prosecutor

News2023.07.05 14:28

Housing price rises in Lithuania among biggest in EU – Eurostat

BNS 2023.07.05 14:28
Real estate (associative image)
Real estate (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Housing prices in Lithuania in the first quarter of this year grew at one of the highest rates in the European Union, Eurostat has announced.

In January-March, housing in Lithuania was 13.1-percent more expensive compared to the same period in 2022. Only Croatia (14%) saw a higher increase, according to data published on Wednesday.

In Latvia, housing costs rose 6 percent over the year, and in Estonia, 9.2 percent.

House prices in Lithuania rose by 1.8 percent in the first quarter compared to the last quarter of 2022. In Latvia and Estonia, they remained unchanged.

Across the EU, house prices rose by 0.8 percent year-on-year on average, while they fell by 0.7 percent from the previous quarter.

